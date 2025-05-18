Gary Lineker’s history of controversial tweets as he quits the BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker has often found himself in the headlines over his views posted across his social media platforms.

The Match of the Day star, who is highest paid the highest-paid presenter at the BBC, is set to announce he is to quit the broadcaster next week, after he apologised for sharing a video on Zionism that featured an emoji of a rat.

The former England football captain deleted the post from his profile as soon as he saw the image, Lineker’s agent said. Last Tuesday afternoon, Lineker issued a statement in which he “apologised unreservedly” for the post.

He had been set to step down from hosting Match of the Day at the end of the current football season, but continue to present FA Cup coverage and the 2026 World Cup for the BBC.

However, on Sunday night, it emerged that Lineker was set to announce his departure from the corporation early.

Here is a round-up of the controversies the 63-year-old has been involved in during his time at the BBC, as the broadcaster confirmed his exit:

Views on migrant policy

Lineker has often voiced support for a liberal approach to border controls, and has also expressed support for a second EU referendum.

In March 2023, he compared the language used to liken a government asylum seeker policy to 1930s Germany, describing the scheme as “immeasurably cruel”.

His comments sparked a backlash which saw the BBC remove him from hosting football highlights programme Match Of The Day.

Lineker later returned to the show after the row prompted a number of his fellow pundits, including Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, to boycott it.

The BBC later introduced new social media rules banning flagship presenters from making attacks on political parties.

Criticising the Conservative Party

In 2018, Lineker was criticised by BBC cricket presenter Jonathan Agnew after he posted a string of tweets criticising the Conservative Party.

Agnew told Lineker that as “the face of BBC Sport”, he should “observe BBC editorial guidelines”.

It came after Lineker tweeted: “Imagine how hopeless you’d have to be to still be behind the Tory party in the polls. The absolute state of our politics.”

In 2022, the BBC found Lineker had breached its impartiality guidelines over comments he had made in February asking then-foreign secretary Liz Truss if her party would “hand back their donations from Russian donors” after the invasion of Ukraine.

Qatar World Cup

Before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lineker led criticism of then-foreign secretary James Cleverly for suggesting LGBT+ football fans be “respectful of the host nation” – where homosexuality is illegal.

“Whatever you do, don’t do anything Gay. Is that the message?” Lineker said in response to the cabinet minister’s comments.

Lineker later opened the BBC’s broadcast coverage of the Qatar World Cup with a critique of the host country’s treatment of migrant workers and record on human rights.

Sewage crisis

In August 2022, BBC journalist Neil Henderson asked if Lineker had a contract which allowed him to breach BBC impartiality after he tweeted about sewage being pumped into the sea.

The presenter had posted: “As a politician how could you ever, under any circumstances, bring yourself to vote for pumping sewage into our seas? Unfathomable!”

Views on Israel

Lineker has spoken out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and criticised Israel’s attacks on the strip in recent months.

He told the Guardian last year that he has “received threats”, and said: “If you lean to one side or the other, the levels of attack are extraordinary. How could it be controversial to want peace? I just don’t understand it.

“You don’t need to be Islamophobic to condemn Hamas or antisemitic to condemn Israel. But at the moment it’s just awful. Awful.”

Most recently, he has been criticised for sharing an Instagram video on Zionism that featured an emoji of a rat.

He posted the story clip from the group Palestine Lobby, which, titled “Zionism explained in less than 2 min”, contained a circled illustration of the animal.

The use of the term rat in association with Jewish people is said to be antisemitic, with it being used as an insult to describe the race by Nazi Germany.

He said: “On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in.

“Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters. I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views. It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly.”