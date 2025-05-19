Gary Lineker statement in full as BBC confirms presenter’s departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker’s departure from the BBC has been confirmed, with the presenter set to step away after this weekend’s Match of the Day.

Lineker, 64, has fronted the flagship football highlights programme since 1999 after succeeding Des Lynam, as well as presenting a number of other live football matches and other sporting events for the broadcaster.

The former striker had been due to leave Match of the Day at the end of the current campaign but continue to work on the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup and next summer’s World Cup. The former striker exits entirely, however, days after apologising having shared a pro-Palestine post on social media featuring a picture of a rat.

Lineker said he would “never knowingly share anything antisemitic” after reposting a video on his Instagram account from the group Palestine Lobby, titled “Zionism explained in two minutes”. The post included an image of a rat, which Lineker said he was not aware of. Rats have been used to represent antisemitic propaganda throughout history, including by the Nazis in 1930s Germany.

In a statement, Lineker admitted that he felt that now was the right time to step away:

“Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

“However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, added: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”