✕ Close Downing Street brands Gary Lineker’s criticism of asylum policy ‘unacceptable’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conservative MPs are outraged over the BBC’s climbdown against Gary Lineker which saw the corporation apologise and reinstate the presenter to Match of the Day host.

Furious Tories said the BBC’s decision gave Lineker “carte blanche” to say what he wanted following his brief suspension for his tweets on the government’s new bill on asylum seekers.

Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, told The Independent that the “pathetic capitulation” would hasten the end of the licence fee.

Craig MacKinlay, MP for South Thanet, added that the BBC’s climbdown is “remarkable.” He, alongside a few dozen other Tory MPs in the Common Sense Group, had signed a letter demanding an apology from Lineker and the BBC – urging the corporation “not to fold” on his suspension.

The BBC has confirmed that Gary Lineker will return to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley FC on Saturday.