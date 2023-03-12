✕ Close Downing Street brands Gary Lineker’s criticism of asylum policy ‘unacceptable’

The stalemate between Gary Lineker and the BBC sent the broadcaster’s sports schedule into disarray once again on Sunday as the protracted impartiality row continues.

Both Match of the Day 2 and the coverage of the Women’s Super League match will follow a “much reduced” format today.

BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan said: “At this stage BBC expecting the planned Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United this afternoon to be on BBC2, but with no pre-match presentation.

“Expecting Match of the Day 2 to follow similar much-reduced format to Match of the Day last night.”

It comes after Saturday’s episode of Match of the Day lasted “just 20 minutes” - with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews - after the fallout from the decision to take Lineker off air forced the BBC into a heavily limited highlights programme.

Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.