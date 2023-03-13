Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lineker made another statement on small boat migrants after the BBC confirmed the star presenter would be returning to hosting duties with the corporation.

Breaking his silence for the first time since being stood down last week, Mr Lineker took to Twitter to thank his supporters and BBC colleagues but also mentioned the plight of refugees entering the country in small boats.

He wrote: “A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away.

“It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”

The BBC apologised for “potential confusion caused by the grey areas” of its social media guidelines.

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie has now confirmed Mr Lineker will continue as the host of Match Of The Day, saying: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

Mr Davie confirmed that the corporation will undergo an internal independent review of its social media guidance and said Mr Lineker will abide by its current policy until the investigation is complete.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Mr Lineker described the past few days as “surreal”, and thanked his BBC Sport colleagues for their “remarkable show of solidarity”.

He also thanked BBC boss Mr Davie, noting his “impossible job keeping everybody happy.”

“Also, I’d like to thank Tim Davie for his understanding during this difficult period. I am delighted that we’ll continue to fight the good fight, together,” he wrote.

Gary Lineker will return to hosting with the BBC on Saturday (REUTERS)

Mr Lineker will return to his presenting chair on Saturday.

A host of sports presenters and pundits pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend after the former England striker was told to step back from hosting the show in a row over impartiality.

The 62-year-old was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

Mr Davie said there have been “no easy answers” and he did the “right thing” after the corporation asked Gary Lineker to step away from Match Of The Day.

Mr Davie told BBC News: “I've always said we need to take proportionate action, and for some people...we've taken too severe action, others think we're being too lenient.“There's never been an easy solution but asking Gary to step back off air, I think, was a significant thing and now we look forward with this agreement, moving forward to resolve things and get back to business as usual.”