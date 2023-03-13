Gary Lineker – live: Talks progress for Match of the Day presenter as BBC chair faces calls to quit
Former senior executive at BBC urges Sharp to stand down
Talks between Gary Lineker and the BBC are reportedly “moving in the right direction” following a second day of the presenter’s absence from Match of the Day.
There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host MOTD, though not all issues are “fully resolved,” according to the BBC.
Meanwhile, BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing growing calls to resign over the row which has sparked an unprecedented crisis at the corporation.
Roger Bolton, a former senior executive at the BBC, joined calls from opposition parties and senior media figures for Mr Sharp to quit.
Mr Bolton said the chairman was compromised by the investigation into whether he failed to properly share details of his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson when he was at No 10.
Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
BREAKING: Gary Lineker set to return to BBC after tweets row
Gary Lineker is to return to presenting sport on the BBC after he was taken off air over his tweets criticising the government's migration policy, according to reports.
Sky News has reported that the corporation will apologise to the Match Of The Day presenter.
BBC in a ‘muddle’ over impartiality, former director of news claims
James Harding, co-founder of Tortoise Media and former director of news at the BBC, said the corporation has got into a “muddle” over the issue of impartiality as he warned that the broadcaster cannot police the opinion of every contributor.
His comment came amid hopes of a resolution in the row with Gary Lineker.
“I think it's part of a bigger muddle on impartiality,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, adding that the situation is “completely different” for staff outside news and current affairs.
“Why do we care about impartiality? We care about making sure that a publicly funded broadcaster that delivers news and information that informs the country is impartial, but people can make up their own minds on political issues.
“But you can't get to a world in which the BBC is policing the opinions of every writer, director, musician, sports personality, scientist, business entrepreneur.
“Not only can you not actually do it, but the principle is wrong.
“The principle is wrong because it will actually deter people from joining the BBC, it will diminish the BBC.
“But, even more importantly, there are freedom of speech principles here. Those people have lives beyond the BBC and should be able to give voice to what they say.”
Gary Lineker’s son says his dad ‘shouldn’t need to apologise'
George Lineker posted a message of solidarity for his dad on Twitter on Sunday as he said he is “proud” of his “old man”.
He added: “Shouldn’t need to apologise for being a good person and standing by his word. The reaction of the public has been overwhelming. Thanks for the support”
BBC and Gary Lineker closing in on deal to resolve impartiality row
Gary Lineker is reportedly set to return to Match Of The Day this coming weekend amid speculation he and the BBC are close to resolving their impartiality row.
There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host the popular BBC show, according to reports, following a weekend which saw the broadcaster’s sports coverage suffer severe disruption.
Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a Tweet.
The corporation is expected to announce it is reviewing its social media guidelines following the controversy and it is believed the sports broadcaster will agree to be more careful about what he tweets, the Telegraph said.
BBC and Gary Lineker closing in on deal to resolve impartiality row
The corporation is reportedly expected to announce it is reviewing its social media guidelines following the controversy.
Talks ‘moving in the right direction'
Talks between the BBC and Gary Lineker are “moving in the right direction” after the broadcaster’s sports coverage suffered disruption throughout the weekend, the corporation has reported.
There “are hopes of a resolution soon, but not all issues are ‘fully resolved’ at this stage”, BBC news said.
Football coverage on BBC TV and radio shows was hit across the weekend as pundits walked out in “solidarity” with Lineker after the former England player was told to stand down from presenting Match Of The Day when he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.
Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes on Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, and Sunday’s edition also ran for a reduced time but with commentary.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp faces calls to quit over Gary Lineker meltdown
BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing growing calls to resign amid the Gary Lineker impartiality row which has sparked an unprecedented crisis at the corporation.
Roger Bolton, a former senior executive at the BBC, joined calls from opposition parties and senior media figures for Mr Sharp to quit.
Mr Bolton said the chairman was compromised by the investigation into whether he failed to properly share details of his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson when he was at No 10.
“The BBC chairman now needs to resign,” he told GB News. “The very fact that he can’t speak out on the subject and defend the BBC and define impartiality, as the chairman of the BBC, means he can’t do his job. So, I’m afraid he should go.”
Adam Forrest reports:
BBC chairman Richard Sharp faces calls to quit over Gary Lineker meltdown
Sharp can’t ‘define impartiality’ because of Boris Johnson link probe, says ex-executive
What did Gary Lineker tweet?
The BBC was sent into meltdown this weekend after presenters and pundits staged a mutiny in solidarity with Gary Lineker, who has been forced off air over a tweet about the government’s asylum crackdown.
Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
The comparison saw Mr Lineker suspended from the helm of the popular BBC show – prompting several fellow pundits, including Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, and Alex Scott, to announce they would not be taking part in solidarity with the former England striker.
Emily Atkinson has more.
What did Gary Lineker tweet?
Lineker decries ‘immeasurably cruel policy’ in response to Suella Braverman’s immigration bill
Who is under-pressure BBC chairman Richard Sharp?
The BBC chairman under pressure to resign in light of the Gary Lineker row is a former banker with connections at the heart of the political establishment.
Richard Sharp became embroiled in a cronyism row earlier this year over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.
His old friend Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Mr Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.
The 67-year-old’s links with the political elite also include time as boss to a young Rishi Sunak during his Goldman Sachs career.
Read more here.
Who is under-pressure BBC chairman Richard Sharp?
Mr Sharp became embroiled in a cronyism row earlier this year over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.
London Mayor says Gary Lineker was ‘right’ to criticise small boats plan
London Mayor has said it was “right and proper” for Gary Lineker to criticise the government’s small boats plan.
Sadiq Khan said: “It’s right and proper that Gary Lineker should be able to speak freely about his views on the government’s policies, particularly when their policies are unworkable and immoral.”
The BBC pulled Gary Lineker off the air after his tweet about the government’s small boats legislation led to an impartiality row.
Watch here.
Sadiq Khan says Gary Lineker was ‘right’ to criticise small boats plan
London Mayor has said it was “right and proper” for Gary Lineker to criticise the government’s small boats plan. Sadiq Khan said: “It’s right and proper that Gary Lineker should be able to speak freely about his views on the government’s policies, particularly when their policies are unworkable and immoral.” BBC confirmed that Match of the Day 2 and coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be reduced Sunday evening, 12 March. The BBC pulled Gary Lineker off the air after his tweet about the government's small boats legislation led to an impartiality row. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Lineker row with BBC will be resolved in next 24 hours - report
Gary Lineker’s row with the BBC will be resolved to his satisfaction in the next 24 hours, Sky News reported, citing sources close to the presenter.
There is likely to be a statement issued on the issue this morning, according to the network.
Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a pre-match presentation yesterday and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.
Mr Lineker has not publicly commented on the situation since he was taken off air on Friday, telling reporters that he “can’t say anything” as they questioned him on the future of his presenting career when he left his home in Barnes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies