Talks between Gary Lineker and the BBC are reportedly “moving in the right direction” following a second day of the presenter’s absence from Match of the Day.

There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host MOTD, though not all issues are “fully resolved,” according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing growing calls to resign over the row which has sparked an unprecedented crisis at the corporation.

Roger Bolton, a former senior executive at the BBC, joined calls from opposition parties and senior media figures for Mr Sharp to quit.

Mr Bolton said the chairman was compromised by the investigation into whether he failed to properly share details of his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson when he was at No 10.

Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.