Ofgem reveals price cap falls as Britons to pay less for energy bills from July
Ofgem’s energy price cap will fall by 7 per cent from £1,690 to £1,568 from 1 July for a typical dual fuel household
Households are set to better off from July after the UK’s energy watchdog announced gas and electricity bills will fall.
Ofgem’s energy price cap will fall by 7 per cent from £1,690 to £1,568 from 1 July for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales, the regulator has announced.
The drop provides some relief from sky-high energy costs since 2022 that have crippled some households struggling with the cost of living.
But Ofgem’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, told MPs on the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee on Wednesday that prices were still significantly higher than before, adding the watchdog expected prices would stay high and volatile over time.
The energy price cap, which limits the cost of each unit of gas and electricity used as well as daily standing charges, changes four times a year – in January, April, July and October.
This is a breaking news story, more follows...
