How to check if my smart meter is faulty?

New data shows nearly four million smart meters across Britain are not working, leaving customers at risk of overpaying their energy bills.

3.98 million meters were not functioning properly by the end of last year, according to data released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Smart meters enable both users and energy suppliers to track the energy consumption of a home, making it possible to more easily understand when a home uses more energy and how it could become more efficient, and potentially highlight where a household could switch to a cheaper tariff based on their usage.

Consumer’s gas and electricity real-time data is sent to energy suppliers so they can be informed how much energy they are using and what they are paying.

How to spot if your meter is faulty?

There are three warning signs that your meter has a fault- if your bills are higher than usual, you get an unexpected bill or your prepayment meter is displaying an error message.

Citizens Advice have a handy online tool where you can check if your gas or electricty smart meter is working properly.

By entering your Meter Point Administration Number (MPAN) found on your electricty bill and postcode, consumers can check the status of their smart meter.

For gas, consumers can follow the same process but by entering the Meter Point Reference Number (MPRN) found on their gas bill alongside their postcode.

Newly installed smart meters can take up to six weeks after installation to connect, in most cases data is transferred in less time for up to date readings.

Consumers who have recently switched suppliers and on first generation meters, installed before 2019, may have to temporarily send manual energy readings as the system is updated on a national level.

Sometimes meters face a temporary connection loss, which is fixed remotely, but if problems persist you should contact your supplier.

What to do if you suspect your meter is faulty?

If you think your meter could be faulty, you should alert your supplier who is responsible for sorting the issue.

If you rent and your landlord pays your bills on your behalf, you should tell them to contact the energy supplier to resolve the issue.