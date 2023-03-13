Swansea explosion – latest: One missing, three in hospital after house collapses in Morriston ‘gas blast’
Police on scene after Swansea suburb rocked by suspected gas blast earlier today
One person is missing and three have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in a Swansea suburb left two properties in ruins and damaged neighbouring houses.
South Wales Police were searching for the individual the said was “unaccounted for” after the blast on Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.
Emergency responders remain on the scene after being called at 11.20am and local authorities have set up a rest centre for affected residents.
Wales & West Utilities, which operates the gas network across Wales and parts of South West England, said it had sent engineers to Morriston to investigate, noting that the cause of the blast was not yet known.
Pictures from the scene appear to show at least one house on the terrace destroyed and damage to roof tiling and windows of adjoining properties.
Police said the public should avoid the area. “A cordon remains in place and people are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. Clydach Road remains closed and traffic is being diverted,” a spokesperson said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain is following this story:
Major incident declared in Swansea after ‘gas explosion’ rips through home
Public warned to avoid the area
Drone footage shows aftermath of Swansea explosion
Independent TV has drone footage from the scene of the blast in Morriston:
Drone footage shows aftermath of Swansea explosion
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion that destroyed a house in Swansea. The aerial footage shows emergency services on the scene. They arrived just after 11.20 am on Monday to an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston. The blast left two properties in ruins and damaged neighbouring houses. South Wales Police said three people have been taken to hospital and one other was “unaccounted for”. Sign up for our newsletters.
Boy was pulled from rubble of Swansea explosion, residents claim
Neighbours pulled a teenage boy from the rubble of the houses destroyed in the Swansea explosion, according to residents.
Christopher Yeoman, 55, who said he lives three doors down from the blast on Clydach Road in Morriston, said he helped rescue a teenage boy and his mother at the scene.
After hearing the suspected gas explosion, Mr Yeoman told PA, he “ran into the street and we got a teenage boy who was in the debris out, and me and another neighbour ran in because we could hear a woman shouting from inside.
“When we got to her, she was hysterical and worried about her cat and dog but we managed to find the puppy in the crate and get it out as well.
“We got them both to a bus that had stopped to help, because this was before the ambulance and police had turned up.
“They were both hysterical but seemed to calm down once they were together.
“My head is still totally mashed.”
Fellow resident Marjorie Lewis said she also saw a boy in the rubble.
Rubble lines streets of Swansea suburb: Latest photos from Morriston blast
Pictures are coming through showing the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Neighbours say scene of Swansea blast ‘like a warzone’
Neighbours told the BBC of the moment they heard the blast on Clydach Road in Swansea.
Pamela Christine Evans said the blast felt like a bomb. “It’s like a warzone, it’s unbelievable down there. Windows have been smashed, doors have been blown out,” she said.
Mum-of-four Kakuli Khatun said she was making tea for her husband when her dining room window smashed.
The 36-year-old said: “I thought it was inside the house. I just took my youngest son and ran.
“I went out the house and and saw the damage. It’s terrible.”
Before and after photos from Swansea blast show extent of damage
Before and after pictures of the properties affected by the blast in Swansea show the extent of damage.
Police said two properties on Clydach Road by Field Close in Morriston were “extensively damaged” while neighbouring properties were also hit.
Blast shook houses miles from Morriston, say locals
The explosion caused by a suspected gas explosion at a property in Swansea shook houses miles from the scene, according to local residents
Ioan Humphreys lives eight miles away in Rhos, Pontardaw, and had just started a Microsoft Teams meeting when he heard the bang.
“The house next door to me is having lots of building work done, so initially I thought it was a massive skip being delivered and dropped on their drive – it felt that close,” the 48-year-old Swansea University research officer told the PA news agency.
Abbie, a 26-year-old who did not wish to share her second name and lives half a mile from the scene, said the explosion sounded like a car had crashed into her home.
“I was working when we heard a huge bang, it sounded like a car had crashed into our garage and the impact shook the house,” she told PA.
Gas grid operators searching for cause of Swansea explosion
A utilities company serving a house in Swansea that was destroyed by a suspected gas explosion earlier said it was searching for the cause of the blast.
Wales & West Utilities, which operates the gas network across Wales and parts of South West England, said it had sent engineers to the property in the Morriston area to investigate.
A spokesperson for the firm said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea this morning and immediately sent a team of engineers.
“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature.
“We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”
Police order public to avoid the area of gas explosion
Police have asked the public to avoid the area around a suspected gas explosion in a Swansea suburb.
Officers were called to the site of the blast on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston at 11.20am.
At 11.43 South Wales Police put out a tweet with the tag “#AVOIDTHEAREA”.
The force added: “Emergency services are responding to an incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston. Please avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident.”
Suspected gas explosion in Swansea sparks major incident
A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.
Images circulating on social media appear to show a collapsed building with debris strewn into the street.
