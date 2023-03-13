✕ Close Firefighters arrive at scene of gas explosion in Swansea

One person is missing and three have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in a Swansea suburb left two properties in ruins and damaged neighbouring houses.

South Wales Police were searching for the individual the said was “unaccounted for” after the blast on Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Emergency responders remain on the scene after being called at 11.20am and local authorities have set up a rest centre for affected residents.

Wales & West Utilities, which operates the gas network across Wales and parts of South West England, said it had sent engineers to Morriston to investigate, noting that the cause of the blast was not yet known.

Pictures from the scene appear to show at least one house on the terrace destroyed and damage to roof tiling and windows of adjoining properties.

Police said the public should avoid the area. “A cordon remains in place and people are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. Clydach Road remains closed and traffic is being diverted,” a spokesperson said.