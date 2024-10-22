Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A beautician has described the horrifying consequences of her gastric sleeve surgery after a procedure in Turkey left her with severe internal bleeding that almost killed her.

Lucy Mawson, 32, has suffered “life-altering” complications from procedure she underwent in September 2022, which has forced her to live on weight-gain shakes and subjected her to dizzy spells every single day.

The mother-of-one feared for her life after the surgery, as she described lying in a room full of patients “screaming for help” as her immense pain was repeatedly put down to trapped wind.

Having struggled with her body image and fad diets her entire life, Ms Mawson, who teaches beauty therapy, decided to undergo the procedure after she came across another woman sharing her experiences of weight-loss surgery abroad.

Within two weeks, she had booked her own and was on a flight to Turkey, to undergo the procedure in September 2022.

She says the company who operated on her asked her very few questions before booking the procedure for around £3,100, inclusive of flights, accommodation and the surgery.

“I wasn’t concerned at all before the surgery. I was more excited than nervous - I thought my life was going to change for the better,” she told The Independent.

The company who operated on her asked her very few questions before booking the procedure for around £3,100, inclusive of flights, accommodation and the surgery. ( Supplied )

“There were others getting the same surgery on the plane and as we landed we were picked up in fancy cars and taken straight to the hospital. Staff came in with a load of forms that I had to sign and then within five minutes I had a cannula in my arm.”

Ms Mawson - who would not have even qualified to get a gastric sleeve in the UK as her BMI was too low - was then taken down to surgery at 6am.

Her next memory is of waking up in a recovery room full of other patients “screaming in agony” with no privacy. She said: “It was the most traumatic experience. I remember laying in bed screaming for help. Saying ‘please someone help me’ but no one was coming.

“I have vivid memories of me laying there in the most horrific pain. eventually someone came over and gave me pain relief but it took forever.”

Having struggled with her body image and fad diets her entire life, Ms Mawson decided to undergo the procedure after she came across another woman sharing her experiences of weight-loss surgery abroad in September 2022. ( Supplied )

She then spent the following days in “agony” but was told repeatedly the pain was normal and was a result of trapped wind. After just three days in hospital, Ms Mawson was due to fly home despite still being unable to walk properly.

To receive her fit-to-fly certification, she was given a CT scan - but she does not believe this was done properly.

“It felt like I was at what I can only describe as a cattle market. Everyone was lined up in the hallway going in and out to get their scan, When I had mine it was so quick I thought there’s no way they checked properly and I did ask them if they were sure but I was given the OK to fly.”

On her journey back to the UK, Ms Mawson passed out from the excruciating pain and after one night at home, she decided to go the A&E.

Blood tests found her blood pressure was “sky high” and she was given an urgent CT scan which showed she was suffering internal bleeding.

Blood tests found her blood pressure was “sky high” and she was given an urgent CT scan which showed she was suffering internal bleeding. ( Supplied )

“It was so scary,” she said. “They said all of the blood was pooling in my pelvis area and that’s why I was in so much pain. They basically said if I left it any longer it could have killed me. This was only a day after coming back so it should’ve been picked up on the original scan.”

Two years later, Ms Mawson is still suffering from the consequences of the surgery. She was left unable to eat almost anything - forcing her to see nutritionists and drink weight gain shakes.

After having an endoscopy, she was told that more than 85 per cent of her stomach had been removed.

“It’s been hell,” she said. “I was passing out constantly up to ten times a day. I still get dizzy spells every single day now.”

She said she had contacted the clinic in Turkey to tell her about the complications, and that they had apologised but took no further action.

“All I would say to people is don’t do it. Don’t put yourself and your body through that for vanity reasons. It’s a life changing surgery which has altered every aspect of my life.”

The Independent contacted the company but received no response.