The police hunting for a missing mother have reached out to the force involved in the hunt for Nicola Bulley.

Lancashire Police has confirmed colleagues in Norfolk have been in contact as they try and find Gaynor Lord, who vanished in similar circumstances.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich city centre.

Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace. Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

The force is attempting to learn lessons from Lancashire Constabulary, which handled the search for missing mother Ms Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, earlier this year.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

Nicola Bulley went missing in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27 (PA Media)

The force was criticised over its handling of the investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

An inquest concluded Ms Bulley’s death was accidental, that she fell into the river on the day she disappeared and died almost immediately in the cold water.

Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC on Wednesday: “We will absolutely – and have done – be linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’ve already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching.

“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”

On Thursday, a Lancashire Police spokesperson told The Independent: “We have been contacted by our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary in relation to their ongoing search for missing woman Gaynor Lord.

“While we have not been asked for any officers or search resources, we will provide any support or advice as requested.”

More follows ....