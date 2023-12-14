Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702534453

Gaynor Lord latest: CCTV of missing Norwich mother’s last known movements shared by detectives

Mother of three was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday

Matt Mathers,Lydia Patrick
Thursday 14 December 2023 06:14
Powered By Pixels
Close
Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother's last known moments

CCTV has been shared showing the last known movements of missing mother Gaynor Lord, who has not been seen since she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday.

The 55-year-old’s belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Norfolk Police say “it is likely” she may have entered the water and underwater search teams have been searching the river.

CCTV showing her last known movements in the city centre has also been released by detectives, who say her disappearance was “out of character”.

As part of the operation, it’s also been reported that the force is also speaking to officers involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, who vanished while walking her dog in January.

Norwich Policing Commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”

Recommended

1702512000

Everything we know so far

Police are desperately searching for a mother-of-three from Norfolk who has been missing since last week.

Gaynor Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.

Clothing the 56-year-old was wearing when she disappeared were later found in a park, as well as her mobile phone and jewellery.

As CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Ms Lord is released, here we take a look at everything we know about the case so far:

Matt Mathers has the full story

Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three

Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three, disappeared from Norwich city centre last week and hasn’t been seen since

Lydia Patrick14 December 2023 00:00
1702511097

We’re pausing updates overnight - but will be back in the morning

Alex Ross13 December 2023 23:44
1702508414

Where were Gaynor Lord’s belongings found?

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich city centre.

Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Norfolk Constabulary believes “it is likely” Ms Lord may have entered the water and underwater search teams have scoured the river.

Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 23:00
1702504814

What are Gaynor Lord’s last known movements?

CCTV leading up to the mother-of-three’s disappearance shows her jogging up the cobbled Bedford Street after leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in Jarrolds department store at 2.45pm, more than an hour before her shift was due to end at 4pm.

She was wearing a white shirt and a yellow tank top, and was carrying her large olive-coloured coat beneath her arm.

She can be seen on the footage walking on to London Street at 2.47pm and then crossing the road on Queen Street without waiting for a red light, narrowly missing moving traffic, heading towards the cathedral.

Around 30 minutes later, at 3.22pm, video shows Ms Lord putting her jacket on as she walks away from Norwich Cathedral.

At 3.49pm, CCTV captured her walking along St George’s Street near to the Playhouse theatre.

She then walked along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street at 3.53pm.

She was last sighted by CCTV on St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, police said.

Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6in, and has a blonde shoulder-length bob.

Screen grab from CCTV issued by Norfolk Police of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich, Norfolk

(Norfolk Police/PA Wire)
Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 22:00
1702501214

Everything we know so far

Police are desperately searching for a mother-of-three from Norfolk who has been missing since last week.

Gaynor Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.

Clothing the 56-year-old was wearing when she disappeared were later found in a park, as well as her mobile phone and jewellery.

As CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Ms Lord is released, here we take a look at everything we know about the case so far:

Matt Mathers has the full story

Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three

Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three, disappeared from Norwich city centre last week and hasn’t been seen since

Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 21:00
1702499414

Lincolnshire dive team support dive mission

Norfolk police shared on X that Lincolnshire Police’s specialist dive team are helping scour the River Wensum as the search for the missing mother-of-three continues.

They shared on social media: “Lincolnshire Police’s specialist dive team has arrived and joined our marine unit in searching the River Wensum as we continue to look for Gaynor Lord. “

Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 20:30
1702497653

Watch: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments

Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December, Lydia Patrick reports.

Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm.

She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV.

“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.

Watch the clip here:

Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments

Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December. Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm. She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV. “We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.

Matt Mathers13 December 2023 20:00
1702496193

Lancashire Police have not confirmed any contact with Norwich Police

It is unclear what is going on after Norfolk Police told LBC they were in conversation with Lancashire Police to discuss ‘lessons learned’ from the Nicola Bulley inquiry.

It comes as Norwich Policing Commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’ve already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching.

“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”

The Independent contacted Lancashire Police who said: “Our understanding is that it’s Lincolnshire Police, not Lancashire!”

LBC reported Lancashire Police was not aware of any contact from their counterparts in Norwich when contacted by the broadcaster on Wednesday evening.

Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 19:36
1702495814

Pictured - Gaynor Lord’s last sightings

Gaynor Lord walking on Bedford Street, Norwich, Norfolk at around 2.47pm on Frida. Ms Lord was last seen on Friday afternoon as she left work early from Norwich city centre

(Norfolk Police/PA Wire)

Gaynor Lord crossing from Queen Street into Tombland, Norwich, Norfolk at around 2.47pm on Friday

(Norfolk Police/PA Wire)

Missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich, Norfolk at around 2.44pm on Friday December 8. Ms Lord was last seen on Her clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery - including two rings, were discovered at various locations in Wensum Park - around 1.5 miles away from her workplace. Her coat was found in the River Wensum in the park.

(Norfolk Police/PA Wire)
Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 19:30
1702494914

What happened to Nicola Bulley?

Lancashire police who led the search for Nicola Bulley who went missing whilst walking her dog have shared ‘what they learned’ with Norwich Police, says LBC.

Lancashire Police however have not confirmed their force have spoken with Norwich Police.

Here is a look back at the case and why the police force’s handling of it sparked wide criticism

An independent review has criticised Lancashire Police over its handled of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

The mother-of-two vanished in January while walking her dog, sparking a huge search and widespread public interest. Her body was found three weeks later.

The College of Policing review published today found the police disclosure of Ms Bulley’s health struggles during the probe was “avoidable and unncessary”. It also criticised a underwater search expert, whose actions “caused challenges to the investigation”.

Nicola Bulley police criticised for revealing missing mother’s health struggles

Lancashire Police’s disclosure of personal information was ‘avoidable and unnecessary’, finds report

Lydia Patrick13 December 2023 19:15

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in