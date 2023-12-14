✕ Close Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother's last known moments

CCTV has been shared showing the last known movements of missing mother Gaynor Lord, who has not been seen since she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday.

The 55-year-old’s belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Norfolk Police say “it is likely” she may have entered the water and underwater search teams have been searching the river.

CCTV showing her last known movements in the city centre has also been released by detectives, who say her disappearance was “out of character”.

As part of the operation, it’s also been reported that the force is also speaking to officers involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, who vanished while walking her dog in January.

Norwich Policing Commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”