Gaynor Lord latest: CCTV of missing Norwich mother’s last known movements shared by detectives
Mother of three was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday
CCTV has been shared showing the last known movements of missing mother Gaynor Lord, who has not been seen since she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday.
The 55-year-old’s belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.
Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.
Norfolk Police say “it is likely” she may have entered the water and underwater search teams have been searching the river.
CCTV showing her last known movements in the city centre has also been released by detectives, who say her disappearance was “out of character”.
As part of the operation, it’s also been reported that the force is also speaking to officers involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, who vanished while walking her dog in January.
Norwich Policing Commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.
“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”
Everything we know so far
Police are desperately searching for a mother-of-three from Norfolk who has been missing since last week.
Gaynor Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.
Clothing the 56-year-old was wearing when she disappeared were later found in a park, as well as her mobile phone and jewellery.
As CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Ms Lord is released, here we take a look at everything we know about the case so far:
Matt Mathers has the full story
Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three
Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three, disappeared from Norwich city centre last week and hasn’t been seen since
We’re pausing updates overnight - but will be back in the morning
Where were Gaynor Lord’s belongings found?
Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich city centre.
Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.
Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.
Norfolk Constabulary believes “it is likely” Ms Lord may have entered the water and underwater search teams have scoured the river.
What are Gaynor Lord’s last known movements?
CCTV leading up to the mother-of-three’s disappearance shows her jogging up the cobbled Bedford Street after leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in Jarrolds department store at 2.45pm, more than an hour before her shift was due to end at 4pm.
She was wearing a white shirt and a yellow tank top, and was carrying her large olive-coloured coat beneath her arm.
She can be seen on the footage walking on to London Street at 2.47pm and then crossing the road on Queen Street without waiting for a red light, narrowly missing moving traffic, heading towards the cathedral.
Around 30 minutes later, at 3.22pm, video shows Ms Lord putting her jacket on as she walks away from Norwich Cathedral.
At 3.49pm, CCTV captured her walking along St George’s Street near to the Playhouse theatre.
She then walked along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street at 3.53pm.
She was last sighted by CCTV on St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, police said.
Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6in, and has a blonde shoulder-length bob.
Everything we know so far
Police are desperately searching for a mother-of-three from Norfolk who has been missing since last week.
Gaynor Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.
Clothing the 56-year-old was wearing when she disappeared were later found in a park, as well as her mobile phone and jewellery.
As CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Ms Lord is released, here we take a look at everything we know about the case so far:
Matt Mathers has the full story
Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three
Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three, disappeared from Norwich city centre last week and hasn’t been seen since
Lincolnshire dive team support dive mission
Norfolk police shared on X that Lincolnshire Police’s specialist dive team are helping scour the River Wensum as the search for the missing mother-of-three continues.
They shared on social media: “Lincolnshire Police’s specialist dive team has arrived and joined our marine unit in searching the River Wensum as we continue to look for Gaynor Lord. “
Watch: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December, Lydia Patrick reports.
Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm.
She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV.
“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.
Watch the clip here:
Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December. Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm. She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV. “We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.
Lancashire Police have not confirmed any contact with Norwich Police
It is unclear what is going on after Norfolk Police told LBC they were in conversation with Lancashire Police to discuss ‘lessons learned’ from the Nicola Bulley inquiry.
It comes as Norwich Policing Commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.
“We’ve already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching.
“We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”
The Independent contacted Lancashire Police who said: “Our understanding is that it’s Lincolnshire Police, not Lancashire!”
LBC reported Lancashire Police was not aware of any contact from their counterparts in Norwich when contacted by the broadcaster on Wednesday evening.
Pictured - Gaynor Lord’s last sightings
What happened to Nicola Bulley?
Lancashire police who led the search for Nicola Bulley who went missing whilst walking her dog have shared ‘what they learned’ with Norwich Police, says LBC.
Lancashire Police however have not confirmed their force have spoken with Norwich Police.
Here is a look back at the case and why the police force’s handling of it sparked wide criticism
An independent review has criticised Lancashire Police over its handled of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.
The mother-of-two vanished in January while walking her dog, sparking a huge search and widespread public interest. Her body was found three weeks later.
The College of Policing review published today found the police disclosure of Ms Bulley’s health struggles during the probe was “avoidable and unncessary”. It also criticised a underwater search expert, whose actions “caused challenges to the investigation”.
Nicola Bulley police criticised for revealing missing mother’s health struggles
Lancashire Police’s disclosure of personal information was ‘avoidable and unnecessary’, finds report