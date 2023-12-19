✕ Close Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments

The body found in the River Wensum on Friday has been formally identified as missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord.

Norfolk Police confirmed the results of the official identification, which took place on Sunday, in a statement that read: “Police can confirm the body of woman found in the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday has been formally identified as Gaynor Lord.”

They added that they have found no indications of any third-party involvement and early indications of her cause of death are “consistent with drowning.”

On Friday, specialist divers pulled Ms Lord’s body from the River Wensum following a week-long search for the 55-year-old.

Ms Lord went missing on Friday December 8, after she left work in Norwich over an hour early. She was seen on CCTV footage walking through the city towards Wensum Park, where her belongings were later found.

A family friend said her loved ones were left “distraught” after she disappeared, telling The Times: “Gaynor’s husband Clive is totally lost. He doesn’t understand at all what’s happened.”

Lord’s daughter Charlotte, 24, had shared police appeals several times on social media. Her latest tragic update confirmed a body had been found.