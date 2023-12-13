Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are desperately searching for a mother-of-three from Norfolk who has been missing since last week.

Gaynor Lord was last seen as she left work in Norwich city centre on Friday and detectives say her disappearance is “out of character”.

Clothing the 56-year-old was wearing when she disappeared were later found in a park, as well as her mobile phone and jewellery.

As CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Ms Lord is released, here we take a look at everything we know about the case so far:

8 December

Ms Lord, a retail assistant at the Jarrold department store, went to work as usual on Friday but left early. She was due to finish at 4pm.

She left work via Bedford Street at around 2.45pm. From there, she walked along London Street, Queens Street and towards the city cathedral.

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord (PA)

CCTV footage shows Ms Lord walking to and from the cathedral, on Queens Street and continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm near the Playhouse in Norwich.

She is then seen walking along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and finally up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm - this was the last time she was captured on CCTV.

Later that day, at around 8pm, Ms Lord was reported missing. A member of the public found her possessions in Wensum Park and contacted police.

A section of Wensum park near the river, where Ms Lord’s belongings were found ( )

Police said she was identified by ID found in a handbag at the scene.

Clothing she had been wearing that day - including a white shirt, yellow tank top - were found in the park.

Two rings, her mobile phone and glasses were also discovered in the park in various locations. Her olive-coloured coat was discovered in the water.

9 December

Norfolk Constabulary closes Wensum Park to members of the public as specialist teams carry out extensive searches of the area.

Searches are also carried out in the River Wensum with assistance from Norfolk Police’s Marine Unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard.

13 December

Specialist underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police join the search.

Police say they believe that it is likely that Ms Lord entered the water. Due to where her clothes were found this continues to be the main area of focus for the search.

Police release CCTV footage of Ms Lord’s last movements in Norwich city centre before she goes missing.

Ms Lord is seen at the department store where she works before going missing ( Norfolk Constabulary )

Wes Hornigold, Norwich policing commander, superintendent, said: “We are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing.

“We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.

“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds which she enters at 2.50pm and leaves at 3.23pm.”

He added: “It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there.

“We are continuing our extensive searches but would appeal to the public to come forward with any information which may help to find Gaynor. In the footage you can clearly see what she was wearing when she went missing.

“This is a particularly stressful time for her family and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

Ms Lord is described as white, 5 ft 6 tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf.

She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob.

Anyone with information or who knows of her whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 427 of 8 December 2023.