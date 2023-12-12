Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major search operation for a 55-year-old missing woman is underway after police found her phone and jewellery by a river bank.

Married mother-of-three Gaynor Lord went missing in Norwich on Friday 8 December and was last seen in the afternoon when she left earlier than expected from Jarrold department store where she worked.

Wensum Park has been closed off to the public since Saturday and specialist teams have been carrying out extensive searches of the land and water. Specialist underwater teams have been called out to the scene near the River Wensum to help.

CCTV showed Ms Lord, a retail assistant for Bullards Gin, leaving the store via Bedford Street at 2.45pm when she was due to finish at 4pm. She was seen to walk on London Street heading towards Norwich Cathedral. It was established she had gone missing on Friday night after her possessions were found in Wensum Park by a member of the public who reported the discovery to police shortly after 8pm.

Officers were able to identify her from ID in her handbag. They visited her home address and found she failed to return home from work.

Ms Lord’s clothing, two rings, her mobile phone and glasses were found in the park in various locations. Her coat was found in the water. Police believe the most likely scenario is that Ms Lord entered the water.

Extensive searches have been carried out with assistance from the police Marine Unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Gaynor left work early and didn’t take her normal route home. We haven’t been able to establish why she left early and her disappearance is out of character so we are naturally concerned for her welfare.

“There’s no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm and while we have a number of enquiries ongoing, given where her clothing was found and other items, there is a real possibility she has entered the water. This is clearly a distressing time for her family. We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work.”

Ms Lord is described as white, 5 ft 6 tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf. She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob.

Anyone with information or who knows of her whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 427 of 8 December 2023.