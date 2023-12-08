Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is set to be battered by strong winds and torrential rain over the weekend as over a hundred flood alerts were issued.

The Met Office has warned of 70mph winds across the south west of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Norfolk.

Loss of power and delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected, as heavy rain is set to flood homes and businesses in the south of England.

It comes as the Environment Agency issued 194 flood alerts and warnings across the UK, stretching from Cornwall to County Durham.

On Friday evening, frequent and heavy scattered showers are expected across the UK, with wind picking up in the west throughout the night.

Strong winds and heavy rain is forecast across large swathes of the UK (Met Office)

Strong wind and rain will then make its way across England and Wales on Saturday, followed by cloudy skies and heavy showers, the Met Office said.

Winds of up to 70mph are then expected across coastal areas of Northern Ireland, England and Wales, a spokesperson said.

Sunday will see more wind and rain and warnings are expected over the weekend. The weather will remain unsettled with wind and rain forecast for next week.

The forecast comes after the UK was gripped by freezing temperatures last weekend, with two men dying in Manchester and Nottingham.

Many cars were seen abandoned in parts of Cumbria as police declared a major incident when the county was coated in snow last Sunday.

More than 800 properties in the area were said to be without electricity, leaving thousands without access, according to Electricity North West.

A Met Office spokesperson told The Independent: “It’s a wet and windy weekend on the way for many, with a number of weather warnings in force.

“Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, a band of rain will move in from the southwest, bringing some heavy rain at times as it gradually moves northeast through the day on Saturday, bringing rain for many. However, by Saturday afternoon, much of the south of England will clear up, albeit with windy conditions likely.

The forecast comes after the UK was gripped by freezing temperatures last weekend (Getty Images)

“On Saturday, a low pressure system from the west is helping to develop some strong winds fairly widely for Northern Ireland, England and Wales, with particularly high gusts of around 70mph possible on exposed coasts.

“On Sunday, another low pressure system is arriving from the west later in the day, resulting in another day of winds and rain for much of the UK.

“There’s a chance of some warnings being required for this, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast. The outlook at the start of next week is for the unsettled conditions to continue, with periods of winds and rain likely.”