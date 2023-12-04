Unprecedented snowfall is causing chaos in Cumbria with thousands of homes left without power, hundreds of vehicles abandoned and many schools shut.

Stranded families and motorists have sought refuge in Ambleside Parish Centre after a major incident was declared following heavy snowfall on Saturday (2 December).

A multi-agency response was launched on Saturday after the Met Office issued an amber warning for snow. It said 4 to 6in of snowfall was possible in some areas.

Electricity North West (ENWL) said the snow had caused “severe damage” to miles of overhead lines.

A Met Office warning for ice in the north of England remains until midday.