Cumbria snow: Cars abandoned and roads bottlenecked as police declare major incident

Worried travellers have abandoned their cars and roads are bottlenecked as police in Cumbria have declared a major incident because of heavy snowfall.

Cumbria Police have advised people to only travel where necessary following the heavy snow throughout Saturday (2 December).

This footage shows abandoned cars in Ambleside. Harrison Ward said: “There was zero snow at ground level last night. It feels like a ski resort now. Lots of worried travellers, not sure what to do.”

Cumbria Police said it was aware of multiple reports of vehicles stuck in traffic in the South Lakes area, particularly in the Bowness and Grizedale areas, because of snow.