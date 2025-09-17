First critically ill children from Gaza arrive in UK for NHS treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of 10 critically ill and injured children have been evacuated from Gaza to the UK for urgent NHS medical treatment, the government has announced.

The children arrived in the UK along with their immediate families, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed. The Government said it was now working to ensure families were given "appropriate support" while in the UK.

The evacuation of 10 children and 50 companions was co-ordinated by a cross-government taskforce over recent weeks and assisted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Officials have described it as a "complex humanitarian operation".

Their arrival comes as part of a scheme in which up to 300 young people will enter the UK for free medical care. More children will be arriving in the UK for care in the coming weeks.

The malnutrition indicator in Gaza has “exceeded the famine threshold”, according to Ted Chaiban, Unicef’s deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations ( Middle East Images )

Health and social care secretary, Wes Streeting, said: "No one can fail to be distressed by the devastating impact the war has had on the children of Gaza, and I cannot imagine the fear and anguish their families have endured. It is a soul-destroying situation that compels us to act.

"Every child deserves the chance to heal, to play, to simply be able to dream again. These young patients have witnessed horrors no child should ever see, but this marks the start of their journey towards recovery."

Since the war began in October 2023, there have been three children from Gaza who have been issued medical visas for the UK and are being treated privately under an initiative by Project Pure Hope.

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said: "In Gaza, where the healthcare system has been decimated and hospitals are no longer functioning, there are severely ill children unable to get the medical care they need to survive.

"As we welcome the first group of children to the UK for urgent treatment, their arrival reflects our determined commitment to humanitarian action and the power of international cooperation.

"We continue to call for the protection of medical infrastructure and health workers in Gaza, and for a huge increase in medicines and supplies to be allowed in."

