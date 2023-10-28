Watch live: Pro-Palestine protesters march in London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to take to the streets of London on Saturday, 28 October, calling for a ceasefire as Israel steps up its offensive on Gaza.

Today's demonstration comes after the Israel Defense Forces announced it was expanding ground operations.

More than 100 fighter jets targeted the Gaza Strip overnight following Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October.

The Israeli military claims it has killed a Hamas commander responsible for the aerial attack, which saw paragliders enter southern Israel and kill over a thousand civilians, since expanding their incursion into the enclave.

Communications in the Gaza Strip have been knocked out in Israel's intensified attacks, with the 2.3 million population largely cut off from contact with each other and the outside world.

The move would prevent aid from reaching Palestinians trapped inside the bombarded territory, the United Nations said.

The Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas fighters who it claims are operating from among civilians.

James Cleverly has urged pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrating on British streets over the weekend to be “conscious of disinformation and manipulation” following reports Iran is attempting to use the rallies to sow division.

The foreign secretary told Sky News that “calls for a ceasefire in the abstract aren’t going to help the situation” and Hamas has given no indication it “desires or would abide by calls for a ceasefire"

The UK government’s position, backed by Sir Keir Starmer, has been to call for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid into Gaza and to allow people, including 200 trapped British nationals, to escape.