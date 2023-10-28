Calls for ceasefire aren’t going to help Israel-Hamas situation, says James Cleverly

Calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war “in the abstract aren’t going to help the situation,” James Cleverly has said.

Speaking to Sky News on Saturday (28 October), the foreign secretary added: “I have seen or heard nothing from Hamas that gives me any confidence that they either desire or would abide by calls for a ceasefire.”

Mr Cleverly’s comments come as police expect around 100,000 people to join a demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the conflict, with other rallies organised elsewhere in the UK – including in Manchester and Glasgow.