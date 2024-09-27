GCHQ issues alert over cyber attackers working on behalf of Iranian government

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The GCHQ has issued a new alert warning of a threat from targeted phishing attacks being carried out by hackers working on behalf of the Iranian government.

The National Cyber Security Centre, which is a part of the GCHQ, said cyber attackers working on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are using social engineering techniques to gain access to victims’ personal and business accounts online.

It added individuals with a connection to Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs, such as current and former senior government officials, senior think tank personnel, journalists, activists and lobbyists, are at the highest risk.

The US, which has also issued an alert alongside the UK, said people associated with US political campaigns have been targeted.

Paul Chichester, director of operations at the National Cyber Security Centre, said: “With our allies, we will continue to call out this malicious activity, which puts individuals’ personal and business accounts at risk, so they can take action to reduce their chances of falling victim.

“I strongly encourage those at higher risk to stay vigilant to suspicious contact and to take advantage of the NCSC’s free cyber defence tools to help protect themselves from compromise.”

