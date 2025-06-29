Tory MP refers himself to watchdog over ‘cash for questions’ row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Conservative MP has referred himself to Parliament’s watchdog after allegations he was paid by a company that helped him write questions to the government.

Former minister George Freeman submitted queries to Labour ministers about the sector in which the firm operates, The Times reported.

He even asked what to ask about as he prepared written questions related to space data and emissions tracking, according to leaked emails reported by the paper.

Labour and the Lib Dems have called on Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to suspend him.

Conservative MP George Freeman has referred himself to the parliamentary watchdog (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Freeman became a paid adviser with GHGSat, which monitors greenhouse gases, last April.

At the time the appointments watchdog Acoba advised there were “risks associated with your influence and network of contacts gained whilst in ministerial office” and noted he had made it clear “to the company that you will not lobby government on its behalf, and this will not form part of your role”.

The questions were directed at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Mr Freeman told The Times: “As a longstanding advocate of important new technologies, companies and industries, working cross-party through APPGs (All-Party Parliamentary Groups) and the select committee, I regularly ask experts for clarification on technical points and terminology, and deeply respect and try to assiduously follow the code of conduct for MPs and the need to act always in the public interest.

“Throughout my 15 years in parliament (and government), I have always understood the need to be transparent in the work I have done for and with commercial clients and charities and am always willing to answer any criticism.

“I don’t believe I have done anything wrong but I am immediately referring myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and will accept his judgment in due course.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate” to comment while the Commissioner’s inquiries are ongoing.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Cash for questions was a hallmark of Tory sleaze in the 1990s, and three decades on the same issue has raised its head again.

“George Freeman has referred himself for investigation so now Kemi Badenoch must suspend him from the Tory whip.”

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said: “This looks like the same old sleaze and scandal people have come to expect from the Conservative Party.

“Kemi Badenoch should immediately suspend the whip from George Freeman while this is investigated.

“Failure to act would confirm that even after being booted out of government, the Conservatives are still hopelessly out of touch.”

Mr Freeman has been contacted for comment.

The MP for Mid Norfolk is currently a member of the House of Commons science, innovation and technology committee and a trade envoy.

He was responsible for the UK space agency in his previous role as a minister under Rishi Sunak.