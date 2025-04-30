Rachel Reeves investigated by parliament’s watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner it has emerged, less than 24 hours before voters go to the polls in England’s local elections.

The probe, into a "registration of interest" listed by the chancellor, will come as a blow to Labour ahead of what are expected to be a difficult set of elections.

MPs have to register within 28 days any interest which someone might reasonably consider to influence their actions or words.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves, speaking at a fintech conference in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

The standards commissioner’s website says that its inquiry, which opened on Tuesday, is under paragraph 5 of the code of conduct.

This says that “members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.”

Earlier this year Ms Reeves said she would not accept future ‘freebie’ concert tickets after her decision to accept a seat in a box to watch Sabrina Carpenter reignited a furious row.

The chancellor faced fire from MPs, including a government minister, for receiving the hospitality as she prepared to slash £5 billion from the welfare bill.

Last year she also pledged she would not accept any more free clothes from donors after days of negative headlines over “wardrobe-gate”.

The abrupt change of policy followed a furious row just before Labour’s annual conference opened.

It erupted after it emerged Keir Starmer did not initially declare clothing bought for his wife Victoria by Waheed Alli, who has given more than £500,000 to Labour over the last 20 years.

The Labour leader himself was also embroiled in his own row over his decision to accept more than £100,000 in gifts.

In what was dubbed “passes for glasses”, Lord Alli, a prominent donor, also gave him tens of thousands of pounds worth of clothing and accommodation, including “multiple pairs” of spectacles.

A spokesperson for Ms Reeves said: "The chancellor's interests are fully declared and up to date."

As well as a register for interests for MPs, there is also a separate one for ministers.

The investigation is understood to be into a late entry to Ms Reeves’ MP register, that was publicly declared on time on her ministerial register.

Her MP register is now fully up to date.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow