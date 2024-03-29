George Gilbey’s devastated mother breaks silence over son’s tragic death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of George Gilbey has broken her silence two days after it was reported that her son had tragically died following a fall at a warehouse.

Linda McGarry, 74, said she was overwhelmed by the messages of support she has received since her son’s death.

Mr Gilbey, a Celebrity Big Brother finalist in 2014 and Gogglebox star alongside his mother and father, died on Wednesday at the EGL Homecare site in Shoebury, Essex.

His death came just three years after that of his stepfather Peter McGarry, who starred with him and Ms McGarry on Gogglebox.

“Linda wants to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent condolence,” said Ricci Guarnaccio, a close friend of Mr Gilbey speaking on behalf of his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars’ family.

“She just wants everyone to remember him for who he was. She’s obviously hurt at the minute but it’s hugely appreciated. For the family, for Linda, she really, really wants everyone to know she’s taken back.

George Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

“And she’s getting shown a lot of the messages that come through because she doesn’t really deal with Twitter and stuff.

“All the messages that people have been saying - all the stories, all the good times that George’s has brought to their lives, and all the funny memories they’ve got from Gogglebox and Big Brother - it does mean a lot to her.

“So if people could keep doing that, it would be appreciated.”

It comes as a man who was arrested in connection with Mr Gilbey’s death has been released under police investigation.

The man, who is in his 40s and from the Witham area of Essex, was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Essex Police said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea, where a man had died after falling from a height.

It has launched a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and inquiries are ongoing.

A Gogglebox spokesperson previously said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family has asked for privacy.”