Gogglebox has paid tribute to George Gilbey following the TV star’s death in a tragic “workplace accident”, aged 40.

The news of his death was first shared by Gilbey’s sister, who wrote: “Rest in eternal paradise brother. Far too young but god only takes the best.” Following this, Essex Police confirmed that “a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury”.

Gilbey, who first appeared on the Channel 4 entertainment series in 2013 until the death of his stepdad Pete McGarry in 2021, was honoured by the show in a social media post.

The series’s official X/Twitter account shared: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

The star’s fellow TV personalities also paid tribute, with former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook writing: “Gone too soon. Good night, my darling friend George. I’m absolutely gutted.”

Ex on the Beach star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared alongside Gilbey in a 2014 series of Celebrity Big Brother, wrote: “Breaks my heart. George you are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.”

James Jordan, the former Strictly pro who also appeared on Gilbey’s series of Celebrity Big Brother, wrote: “Just heard about another friend of mine dying today. My thoughts go out to his family. Another one gone way too soon. RIP George.”

Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex said she was “heartbroken to hear George” had died, adding: “I will never forget the crazy times we spent together. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.”

George Gilbey on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2014 (Shutterstock)

After leaving Gogglebox for a short time, Gilbey returned in 2017, remaining a fixture on the series until his stepdad Pete’s death in 2021.