George Osborne has called in police after a “malicious” email was sent out to guests days before his wedding to his partner, Thea Rogers.

The anonymous email, which was also sent to several journalists, is alleged to be part of a “very serious campaign of ongoing harassment” against the couple, carried out over a “long period of time” and alleged to include cyber bullying.

Ms Osborne and his fiancee are said to be “really upset and distressed” by the situation, Sky News reported.

The former Tory MP has launched a legal complaint against the person and has also asked police to investigate.

The couple were due to marry in a service in Bruton, Somerset today.

The pair announced their engagement in April 2021 and are parents to two young children, Arthur and Beau.

Ms Rogers spent several years as Mr Osborne’s chief of staff, after serving as one of his special sdvisers.

Mr Osborne served as chancellor in David Cameron's cabinet between 2010 and 2016. He went on to become editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard before joining financial consultants Robey Warshaw in 2021.

The Telegraph reported that the couple believe they know the identity of the author and that they have “no connection” to either Mr Osborne or Ms Rogers.