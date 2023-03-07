Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a woman missing since 2018 has made an emotional appeal on the anniversary of her disappearance, saying: “Your boys wait for their mummy at the window.”

Tuesday marks five years since Georgina Gharsallah went missing and police have launched a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary.

The mother-of-two was last seen on the morning of 7 March 2018, in her hometown of Worthing, West Sussex, by Clifton Food and Wine on Clifton Road.

Speaking to the BBC on the anniversary of her disappearance, her mother Andrea Gharsallah said: “It's been a lifetime for us.

“Your boys miss you so so much and wait for their mummy at the window. Wherever you are we send our love.”

Georgina’s mother has launched an emotional appeal five years after see was last seen (Sussex Police)

On 7 March, Georgina had collected a mobile phone and then arranged to meet her father, Gasem - but she did not show up to meet him.

The last sighting of the mother-of-two was in a shop on Clifton Road, with CCTV showing her entering the store.

There was a second unconfirmed sighting of Georgina at around 4pm that day walking down Chapel Road with an unidentified woman.

Police continue to appeal for information concerning the footage and ask anyone who recognises the woman to come forward.

The last possible CCTV sighting of Georgina was with a mystery woman in Worthing (Sussex Police)

In August 2019, Georgina’s disappearance was recorded as a homicide. Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information.

Georgina is described as 5ft 4ins, with shoulder-length dark hair often worn in a top knot, and a piercing above her left lip. She speaks both English and Arabic.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, who is leading the police investigation into Georgina’s disappearance, said: “We are as committed today as we were on day one to finding out what happened to Georgina.

“My team and I remain ready to investigate any viable lines of enquiry that come in and we can only do that with information from the public, so I would urge anyone with information to call into the police or call into Crimestoppers with that information.

“Five years is a really long time. People may have moved away from Worthing and then come back, or after this long period of time when perhaps they weren't able to speak to the police before, they might feel ready and able to do so now.

“If that is the case we're ready to hear from you, we want to hear from you, we'll listen to what you say and we will follow up all viable lines of enquiry that come into us.”