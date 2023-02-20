The women still missing as police continue search for Nicola Bulley

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have found a body in the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January.

Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, her disappearance remains a mystery.

A man and woman walking their dog on Sunday morning found the body and called police.

No formal identification has yet taken place but Ms Bulley’s family have been told about the discovery, police said.

Following the news, we take a look at the cases of other women who remain missing.

Denise Jarvais

Denise Jarvais has been missing for over six months. She was last seen on the evening of 3 August 2022 in the area of Southey Park, in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

The 43-year-old Bristol local is described as petite and has strawberry-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green body warmer and white flat shoes.

Avon and Somerset Police said Ms Jarvais has not been in contact with any family or friends since the date of her disappearance, and they have found no evidence of her using her credit card or phone in the past six months.

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 5222186376, or call 101 with any other information.

Denise Jarvais (Missing People)

(Avon and Somerset Police)

Susan Forde

Susan Forde, 56, was last seen in Stornoway, Scotland, on 16 October 2022.

Originally from the Republic of Ireland, Ms Forde was visiting Edinburgh before making her way to the Isle of Lewis.

After checking out of her hotel in Stornoway, she travelled in a taxi to the Borve Country House Hotel where she was dropped off in the car park. However, she did not enter the hotel and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 22-004359

Susan Forde (Police Scotland)

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, 24, from Derbyshire, has been missing for just over a year.

She was last seen in a gold Volkswagen Passat saloon travelling out of Glossop on January 22 last year.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2022 and has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Greater Manchester Police have now released a fresh appeal to find her, as investigators say they believe she may have come to “serious harm”.

Information can be submitted via phone call on 101 or via the Greater Manchester Police incident portal here.

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin (Missing People )

Catrin Macguire

Catrin Macguire went missing on 15 November 2021.

The then-22-year-old from Bangor, north Wales, was due to meet with a friend in the city to sign a flat tenancy agreement, but she never showed up.

She instead bought a return ticket to Holyhead, where her family lives, and was reportedly last seen around 1pm that afternoon near a cafe.

Her parents have vowed to never stop looking for their daughter.

Anyone with information should call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference Z167766.

Catrin Macguire (Missing People)

Carol Mighall

Carol Mighall was last seen on 4 January 2021 on Rodney Street, Birkenhead.

The grandmother-of-nine was 51 at the time of her disappearance.

Her family said she had been suffering with anxiety and depression for 18 months before her disappearance which they believed to be connected to menopause.

Merseyside Police said they had received up to 22 reports of sightings in the month she went missing, but none led to anything definite.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 21-000137.

Carol Mighall (Missing People)

Georgina Gharsallah

Georgina Gharsallah went missing at 30-years-old on 7 March 2018 from West Sussex.

The mother-of-two was last captured on CCTV leaving a shop in Worthing between 9.30am to 9.50am and has not been seen since.

Prior to going to the shop, she was at her mother’s house and had said she had problems with her mobile phone.

Her bank accounts and bank cards were never used again.

In October last year, Sussex Police renewed appeals for information to find Ms Gharsallah.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting Operation Pavo. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppersonline or by calling 0800 555 111.

Georgina Gharsallah (Missing People)

Naheed Khan

Naheed Khan has been missing since May 2018.

The then 43-year-old disappeared over the May Bank Holiday weekend and last accessed her bank account on 6 May.

Her last known movements were in central Middlesbrough, around the university, Linthorpe Road and Newport, according to Cleveland Police.

The police launched a murder investigation for Ms Khan, but despite having carried out thousands of enquires and five arrests in connection with the investigation, the mother’s body was never found.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 18-005768.

Naheed Khan (Missing People )

Carmel Fenech

Carmel Fenech was reported missing almost 25 years ago in June 1998.

However, in 2021 detectives in Sussex and London launched a renewed appeal with the offer of a reward up to £10,000 by the Crimestoppers charity for information.

Ms Fenech was 16 at the time of her disappearance and was last seen at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court in South London on 21 May 1998, with a man.

Carmel’s mother, Deidre Fenech, said: “A huge part of my life is empty without my daughter Carmel. Please if anyone has any information concerning her whereabouts or any other information please let us know so we can finally get an answer. I thank you in advance for your help.”

Anyone with information about Carmel can contact Sussex Police via the national Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

Carmel Fenech (Sussex Police)

Fatima Mohamed-Ali

Fatima Mohamed-Ali disappeared without a trace seven years ago on 12 February 2016.

The 52-year-old was last seen on CCTV at around 7.58am that morning.

She left her home shortly after her husband left the house for work. She did not take any personal belongings with her such as a handbag, money or keys.

Sussex Police had searched woodland areas and rivers in Newhaven and its surroundings as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 16-001006.

Fatima Mohamed-Ali (Missing People)

Leah Valdez

Leah Valdez from Southampton has been missing since 29 October 2017.

She was 34 years old when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 22-002058.

Leah Valdez (Missing People)

Reah Krobo

Reah Krobo went missing on 14 December 2021 when she was just 16 years old.

She was last seen in Hendon, northwest London.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 21-004879.

Reah Krobo (Missing People)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur went missing just under two years ago in April 2021.

She was 41 years old when she disappeared. Ms Kaur was last seen in Southhall at 9.30am on 5 April 2021.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 21-001296.

Gagandeep Kaur (Missing People)

Katrina Lucock

Katrina Lucock, from Bexley, London, has been missing since 10 September 2021.

She was 35 years old when she went missing.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 21-004027.

Katrina Lucock (Missing People)

Karen Eileen Montgomery

Karen Eileen Montgomery went missing from Southwark, London, on 1 September 2019.

She was 60 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 22-004124.

Karen Eileen Montgomery (Missing People)

Jovita Urbano

Jovita Urbano has been missing for less than a year.

The 58-year-old was last seen on 3 July 2022 in Bath, Somerset.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People quoting 22-003074.