Nicola Bulley: Police spotted at caravan site near where dog walker disappeared

Police have been spotted at the caravan park near where Nicola Bulley vanished.

Officers were spotted today at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, near to where the 45-year-old missing woman disappeared 17 days ago while walking her dog, MailOnline reports.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the River Wyre river at around 9.20am on 27 January, after dropping her daughters aged six and nine, at the school in the village.

There has been a major search of the area and river using sniffer dogs and diving teams after her mobile phone and dog were found but she failed to return home.

She sent an email and logged into a work call which ended 30 minutes later but remained logged onto the call.

Today, it has been announced former detective crucial to the investigation of both the Jimmy Savile and Madeleine McCann cases is set to join the search.

Mark Williams-Thomas said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.

Meanwhile officers are also said to have visited a local garage on Thursday requesting CCTV footage from the day before Ms Bulley vanished.

A poster seeking information in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley in the village of St Michael's on Wyre on February 6, 2023 (Getty Images)

CCTV is also understood to have been obtained from The Grapes village pub.

In a latest statement released on Monday through Lancashire Police, her partner Paul Ansell said: “I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”