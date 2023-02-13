Nicola Bulley – latest: Police searching for missing Lancashire mother seen at caravan park
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Police were spotted today at a caravan park near to where Nicola Bulley vanished almost three weeks ago.
Images shared by MailOnline capture uniformed officers scouring Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, which lies along the same riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on 27 January.
It comes as a former detective crucial to the investigation of both the Jimmy Savile and Madeleine McCann cases is set to join the search for Nicola Bulley.
Journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, who both exposed the prolific sex offender and investigated the missing girl’s kidnap suspect Christian Brueckner, said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.
Elsewhere, a witness told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Ms Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance.
The witness, who did not want to be named, said the “hooded” men were “carrying fishing rods” and “were trying to hide their faces”.
“It was very strange. It made me uneasy,” the witness told The Sun.
Mounted police in Knott End-on-Sea take part in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley, who vanished on 27 January in Wyre, Lancashire.
5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance
A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance.
The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
From the mobile phone on the bench to the calmness of her dog, this is what the divers ‘can’t get their head around’
Nicola Bulley's disappearance 'is one of the most odd cases', says head of private underwater search team
Nicola Bulley’s sister shares urgent plea as search for missing dog walker enters third week
Nicola Bulley’s sister is urging members of the public to keep sharing the campaign to bring her home as the search enters its 18th day.
The missing dog walker’s friends and family have launched the ‘Bring Nikki Home’ campaign with her sister, Louise Cunningham, encouraging people to get involved on social media.
Ms Bulley’s loved ones are urging people to post a yellow logo on Facebook to raise awareness of the 45-year-old’s disappearance and encourage potential witnesses to come forwards. On Sunday Ms Cunningham posted the logo with the request to “please keep sharing”.
Lucy Skoulding reports:
Nicola Bulley’s sister Louise Cunningham is urging people to ‘please keep sharing’ the campaign to bring her home on Facebook
Police say they have ‘not stepped down’ Nicola Bulley investigation
Police have said they are not giving up the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley after more than two weeks despite fewer police officers seen in the area of her disappearance.
The mother-of-two has been missing since January 27 when she was last seen walking her dog around 9.20am by the River Wyre near Preston in Lancashire.
Authorities have spent 17 days searching the area near to St Michael’s village for the 45-year-old mortgage adviser and expanded their search to Morecambe Bay.
William Mata reports:
Fewer police officers seen in the area of the missing mum’s disappearance
Underwater search expert explains why he doesn’t believe missing dog walker is in river
An underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley is continuing following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.
The search for Ms Bulley, 45, is entering its 11th day after she went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
In a statement released on Monday through Lancashire Police, her partner Paul Ansell said: “I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”
The search for Ms Bulley enters its 11th day
Meet the armchair detectives determined to solve the Nicola Bulley case
Since the disappearance of the mother-of-two last month, budding Sherlocks have flooded online discussion boards to try to solve the case and point fingers – leading to police frustration. Ben Bryant speaks to them.
Nicola Bulley described as ‘most beautiful person, inside and out’ by concerned friends
A next-door neighbour of Nicola Bulley described her friend as “without doubt the most beautiful person, inside and out who would do anything for anyone”.
Charlotte Drake, whose children regularly play with Ms Bulley’s, told the Metro: “We joke she is the sort of mum we all want to be – loving, friendly and just a wonderful human being. Like Paul, we have to remain strong and have hope that we will get Nicola home.
“As neighbours and friends, we’ve all said from 11am on Day 1 when the police showed up… ‘She’s not in that river’.
“My gut feeling remains the same. I honestly believe Nikki is not in the water.”
Ms Drake also dismissed speculation that Ms Bulley’s car keys were left in the ignition, saying the missing mother had them with her – something Mr Ansell wanted the public to know.
‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’
The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.
Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.
She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.
Milica Cosic has more:
Lucy Creaney urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”
