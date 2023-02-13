✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police were spotted today at a caravan park near to where Nicola Bulley vanished almost three weeks ago.

Images shared by MailOnline capture uniformed officers scouring Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, which lies along the same riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on 27 January.

It comes as a former detective crucial to the investigation of both the Jimmy Savile and Madeleine McCann cases is set to join the search for Nicola Bulley.

Journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, who both exposed the prolific sex offender and investigated the missing girl’s kidnap suspect Christian Brueckner, said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.

Elsewhere, a witness told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Ms Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said the “hooded” men were “carrying fishing rods” and “were trying to hide their faces”.

“It was very strange. It made me uneasy,” the witness told The Sun.