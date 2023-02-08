Nicola Bulley – latest: Police tell vigilante searchers to stop ‘breaking into empty property’
Lancashire Police say members of public searching St Michael’s on Wyre not helping
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Police working on the Nicola Bulley case have urged vigilantes to stop “breaking into empty property” to search for the missing dog walker.
In an update on the twelfth day since the dog walker’s disappearance, Lancashire Police superintendent Sally Riley said members of the public “taking the law into their own hands” were not helping, notably those burgling and trespassing in their attempts.
Supt Riley also urged people to stop speculating over what may have happened to Ms Bulley, warning they were frustrating the police investigation and distressing affected family members.
Despite opening 500 lines of inquiry and contacting 700 drivers who were in the area when Ms Bulley was last seen on 27 January, police said they had “so far not found anything of note”.
She was speaking after Peter Faulding, head of a private company employed to search the river, said if Ms Bulley were not found today he would suspect a “third party” was involved in her disappearance.
Supt Riley said officers still believe Ms Bulley fell into the river and Mr Faulding is not privy to all police knowledge.
Stop taking law into your own hands, police urge
Police working on the Nicola Bulley case have urged vigilantes to stop “breaking into empty property” to search for the missing mother-of-two.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said people “taking the law into their own hands” were not helping, particularly those who have included burglary and trespass in their approach.
“They may mean well. They may want to help. But they can help by thinking back to if they were in the area and holding the family in their thoughts.
She added: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including witnesses.”
Police reveal there are 500 lines of inquiry in search for missing Nicola Bulley
Police have urged members of the public not to share conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley online as they revealed they were looking into 500 lines of inquiry.
At a press conference yesterday, Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said: “At the moment there are around five hundred active pieces of information and lines of enquiry that we are working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.”
However, they also said the scale of efforts was that of a “normal missing persons enquiry and does not indicate there is anything suspicious to this story”. But she urged people not to speculate on what happened as theories circulating online were hurtful to the family.
She said: “This is particularly hurtful to her family, to her children, to her partner Paul, her parents, her sister and her friends. It is not helpful to them it’s distressing and distracting for the police enquiry.”
Nicola Bulley: Search expert believes ‘third party involved’ if missing mother not in river
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.
Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
The 45-year-old mother of two arranged a playdate with a friend just minutes before she disappeared
Speculation over Nicola Bulley disappearance 'hurtful' for family, police say
What is the underwater technology being used in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley?
A private diving team has joined the search to help find 45-year-old Nicola Bulley.
The mother of two was last seen walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire on January 27. Police are working on the hypothesis that she fell into the river, though this claim has not been substantiated with any evidence and her family and friends have disputed it.
On Monday, a private team of divers led by forensic expert Peter Faulding were drafted in to widen the search for Ms Bulley.
What is the underwater technology being used in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley?
A private team of divers led by forensics expert Peter Faulding has been drafted in to widen the search for missing Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley’s disappearance ‘is one of the most odd cases’, says head of private underwater search team
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley is one of the “most odd cases,” the head of a private underwater search team has said.
The mother-of-two, 45, has been missing since Friday, 27 January, when she went out to walk her dog near the River Wyre.
Lancashire Police have said they are working off a hypothesis that the mortgage adviser fell into the water.
Peter Faulding told Good Morning Britain that police divers searched the area where Ms Bulley’s phone was seen and nothing was found, which was “highly unusual.”
Nicola Bulley disappearance is ‘most odd case’, says head of private search team
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley is one of the “most odd cases,” the head of a private underwater search team has said. The mother-of-two, 45, has been missing since Friday, 27 January, when she went out to walk her dog near the River Wyre. Lancashire Police have said they are working off a hypothesis that the mortgage adviser fell into the water. Peter Faulding told Good Morning Britain that police divers searched the area where Ms Bulley’s phone was seen and nothing was found, which was “highly unusual.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Search for missing Nicola Bulley ‘extended out to the sea’, police confirms
Friend of Nicola Bulley baffled as search for missing woman continues
A family friend of missing woman Nicola Bulley said “nothing is making sense” as specialist underwater divers searched a stretch of river where police believe she may have fallen in.
Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.
Family and friends of mother-of-two Ms Bulley, 45, have questioned the police “theory” that she probably fell into the water while walking her dog, after dropping her children off at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancs on January 27.
Friend of Nicola Bulley baffled as search for missing woman continues
The mother of two children went missing after dropping her children off at school.
Police reveal there are 500 lines of inquiry in search for missing Nicola Bulley
Police have urged members of the public not to share conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley online as they revealed they were looking into 500 lines of inquiry.
The search for the missing mother-of-two entered its twelfth day on Tuesday and police continue to believe she may have fallen into the River Wyre while walking her dog on 27 January.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley said: “At the moment there are around five hundred active pieces of information and lines of enquiry that we are working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.”
Police reveale there are 500 lines of inquiry in search for Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police say speculation ad conspiracy theories circulating online are hampering the search for missing dog walker
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies