Police working on the Nicola Bulley case have urged vigilantes to stop “breaking into empty property” to search for the missing dog walker.

In an update on the twelfth day since the dog walker’s disappearance, Lancashire Police superintendent Sally Riley said members of the public “taking the law into their own hands” were not helping, notably those burgling and trespassing in their attempts.

Supt Riley also urged people to stop speculating over what may have happened to Ms Bulley, warning they were frustrating the police investigation and distressing affected family members.

Despite opening 500 lines of inquiry and contacting 700 drivers who were in the area when Ms Bulley was last seen on 27 January, police said they had “so far not found anything of note”.

She was speaking after Peter Faulding, head of a private company employed to search the river, said if Ms Bulley were not found today he would suspect a “third party” was involved in her disappearance.

Supt Riley said officers still believe Ms Bulley fell into the river and Mr Faulding is not privy to all police knowledge.