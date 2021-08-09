Geronimo the alpaca protest – live: Demonstrators to march on No 10 as PM’s father urges him to stop ‘murder’
Animal rights protesters will today march against the UK government’s decision to cull eight-year-old alpaca Geronimo.
The animal has found itself at the centre of a row after it was ordered to be put down by the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) after twice testing positive bovine tuberculosis
Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald, believes the tests are returning false positives, but has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.
Some 97,000 people have signed a petition to save the alpaca.
Prime minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, has also appealed for the “judicial execution” to be avoided.
“I hope and believe his execution can be avoided even at this late stage,” Mr Johnson Snr wrote in The Sun, adding he hoped Ms Macdonald would block agriculture ministry staff from “carrying out their absurd murderous errand”.
More than 98,000 sign protest to save Geronimo
More than 98,000 people (and counting) have signed a Change.org petition to save Geronimo the alpaca.
‘No reason why policy shouldn’t be stuck to,’ Business Secretary says
Asked about the protest and Mr Johsnon Snr’s comments by Sky News, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I’m not sure where Stanley’s coming from on this.
My understanding is that the alpaca was tested positive for TB and the rules are that they have to be culled, because bovine TB is really, really damaging to farmers and people who make their livelihoods in agriculture and that’s why we have the policy.”
He added: “It’s obviously difficult because there’s a lot of people invested emotionally in a story of an animal, but there’s a policy and there’s no reason why the policy shouldn’t be stuck to.”
Johnson’s father urges PM son to stop ‘murder’ of Geronimo the alpaca
Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has joined the campaign to save Geronimo the alpaca.
Pledging his support for the campaign, Mr Johnson senior said the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) must be prevented from carrying out the “murderous errand”.
“Tear up that threatening letter, minister,” the 80-year-old wrote in a message to environment secretary George Eustice in The Sun.
“Write another one, a nice friendly one. Give Geronimo a new test. That’s all Helen Macdonald wants. Is that too much to ask?”
Stanley Johnson urges PM son to stop ‘murder’ of Geronimo the alpaca
Animal is testing positive for TB, but campaigners claim results may be unreliable
Protesters to be joined by alpacas
The campaigners who will peacefully march on Downing St later today will be joined by a number of alpacas who have been trained to walk with people and are comfortable around crowds, the organisers of the protest said.
Crowds of animal rights protesters are preparing to march on Downing Street
Animal rights protesters will today march on Downing St in a bid to save Geronimo the Alpaca.
The protest will start at the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) headquarters at Smith Square in Westminster before heading to the gates of Downing Street.
The protest will begin at 2pm.
