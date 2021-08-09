✕ Close Owner of alpaca sentenced to death pleads with government to save animal’s life

Animal rights protesters will today march against the UK government’s decision to cull eight-year-old alpaca Geronimo.

The animal has found itself at the centre of a row after it was ordered to be put down by the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) after twice testing positive bovine tuberculosis

Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald, believes the tests are returning false positives, but has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.

Some 97,000 people have signed a petition to save the alpaca.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, has also appealed for the “judicial execution” to be avoided.

“I hope and believe his execution can be avoided even at this late stage,” Mr Johnson Snr wrote in The Sun, adding he hoped Ms Macdonald would block agriculture ministry staff from “carrying out their absurd murderous errand”.