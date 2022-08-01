Jump to content
British couple in their 80s found dead in swimming pool in south of France

The elderly couple’s cause of death has not been confirmed

Furvah Shah
Monday 01 August 2022 11:38
The couple have not yet been named

An elderly British couple has been found dead at their holiday home in the south of France.

The unnamed man and woman, who were aged in the 80s, were found floating in the swimming pool of their property in Gignac, Hérault on Saturday.

French media reports said the couple were found by their neighbours who they were scheduled to have dinner with that evening.

The neighbours reportedly arrived at the home at around 8pm, but when no one answered they entered the property and made the discovery.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man and woman could not be saved.

The couple was described by the mayor of the town as “very nice people who came several times a year and who occasionally participated in the activities of the town”.

The property is not thought to have been broken into and nothing was taken.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to establish the cause of the deaths.

