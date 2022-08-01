British couple in their 80s found dead in swimming pool in south of France

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An elderly British couple has been found dead at their holiday home in the south of France.

The unnamed man and woman, who were aged in the 80s, were found floating in the swimming pool of their property in Gignac, Hérault on Saturday.

French media reports said the couple were found by their neighbours who they were scheduled to have dinner with that evening.

The neighbours reportedly arrived at the home at around 8pm, but when no one answered they entered the property and made the discovery.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man and woman could not be saved.

The couple was described by the mayor of the town as “very nice people who came several times a year and who occasionally participated in the activities of the town”.

The property is not thought to have been broken into and nothing was taken.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to establish the cause of the deaths.