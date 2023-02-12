Girl dies after being found in Warrington park with injuries

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage girl has died in Warrington after being found with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park at 15:13GMT on Saturday in response to reports that a girl had been seriously hurt.

A girl was declared dead at the scene but she has not yet been formally identified. Her next of kin has been informed.

Cheshire Constabulary Det Ch Insp Adam Waller said police are “following numerous lines of enquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident.

A girl was declared dead at the scene ((George Sweeney/Alamy/PA))

“At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.”

Det Ch Insp Waller continued: “I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause, and I am aware that there are rumours circulating online” but urged people not to speculate.

Cheshire Police has urged witnesses to come forward with infomation.

Det Ch Insp Waller said: “As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3pm.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information – no matter how small – to get in touch.”

Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North, said she has spoken to the Warrington Police Borough Commander regarding incident and also urged people to come forward with information.

“If you have any information, or were in the nearby area and have dashcam footage, please come forward even if you think it’s nothing- let the police make that decision”, said Nichols.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.