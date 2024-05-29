Firm banned from performing Brazilian butt lifts over safety fears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A business has been banned from carrying out Brazilian butt lift procedures after safety concerns from council officers.

The Glasgow-based firm, which has not been named, was served the ban after environmental health officers carried out an inspection and found there were insufficient measures in place to ensure client safety while undergoing the operation.

The business was also barred from using hyaluronidase, which is used to dissolve dermal lip filler. The dissolvent is a prescription-only substance, which was not being used as such by the business.

The officers also found no evidence that sufficient safety measures were in place should a customer ever face an emergency, such as an infection, anaphylactic shock or an allergic reaction.

The company also failed to provide sufficient evidence to confirm the competency of those carrying out the procedure or that they were aware of the risks involved.

The firm has been warned it may face prosecution if it fails to comply with the ban, which could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both.

It has 21 days to appeal against the decision.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Glasgow City Council’s convener for neighbourhood services, said: “Our environmental health officers are carrying out inspections of aesthetics clinics across the city to help safeguard the public.

“After inspecting this business, officers acted swiftly to protect people from risks to their health and safety.”

In January this year a British mother-of-three died just days after undergoing a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey.

Ms Agoglia and her partner Bradley Jones, who tried to give her CPR, according to her family ( Supplied )

Demi Agoglia, 26, of Salford, Greater Manchester, died from a heart attack caused by the operation just hours before she was due to return to Manchester from Istanbul where she had the operation, her family said.

Ms Agoglia, who had a seven-month-old baby boy, went back to the clinic in Istanbul for a check-up but had a heart attack in a taxi on the way to the hospital as her partner, Bradley Jones, gave her CPR in a desperate bid to save her life.

Her brother Carl, 37, said Ms Agoglia’s family and partner had tried to convince her not to go through with the bum-lift as they were concerned for her safety.