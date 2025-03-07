Military personnel test submarine rescue system in Glasgow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 military personnel spanning three nations were in Glasgow to test a new Nato submarine system.

From March 4-6, a three day mass evacuation exercise, known as MASSEVEX, took place, involving personnel from the UK, France and Norway. Observers from the US and Sweden were also in attendance.

It was held at the Nato Submarine Rescue System’s base at the Westway industrial site, near Glasgow Airport.

Sailors, medics and divers from the three nations practised a number of procedures that can help evacuate stricken submariners from a disabled vessel on the seabed.

Commander Chris Baldwin RN, rescue element commander and operations officer for the NSRS, said: “It is vitally important to bring the tri-national team together to conduct a dedicated period of capability training so that our submariners and their families can have confidence that if called upon, their colleagues in the NSRS are ready to come to their aid.

“We have completed a very successful period of ‘mission rehearsal’ to ensure that the NSRS trained personnel from France, Norway, and the UK can operate effectively together in conducting submarine rescue operations.

“The completion of this MASSEVEX helps to keep the NSRS team ready to respond to any submarine emergency globally.”

The NSRS is in three parts, the first of which is an Intervention Remotely Operated Vehicle (IROV).

The system can be remotely operated and delivers food, water and medical supplies to stricken submariners.

The second part, a Submarine Rescue Vehicle (SRV), dubbed “Nemo”, is capable of diving up to 610 metres and docking with a submarine’s escape hatch. It can take up to 15 passengers at any one time back to the surface.

The final piece, the decompression chamber, is a portable chamber complex that enables the safe decompression of crew members under expert supervision while Nemo performs further recovery duties.

Commander Nick Samuels RN, Coordinator Rescue Forces (CRF) during the MASSEVEX, said: “The NSRS is one of the leading submarine rescue capabilities in the world and is held at immediate readiness to respond to a submarine emergency.

“Activated by the Royal Navy’s Maritime Operations Centre in Northwood, NSRS will be a prime asset for the Coordinator Rescue Forces (CRF) to direct as part of what would probably be a global effort to save lives.

“The CRF’s role is to coordinate the rescue effort to ensure the best use of the assets assigned to the rescue task group.”