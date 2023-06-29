Glastonbury: Body of man found during festival clean-up

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Glastonbury crew member has died after workers at the festival found a body in a tent during a clean-up operation.

Avon & Somerset Police say a man in his forties was found unresponsive in his tent at about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious. The man had been at the festival, on Worthy Farm in Somerset, as a worker.

It is the second recorded death at the festival, which ended on Sunday night and was attended by more than 200,000 people.

Earlier this week police said a man, also in his 40s, died following a “medical incident”.

The force said it was called to a part of the festival site known as the old railway line at around 4am on Sunday.

He died at the scene. The deceased was later named as DJ Jason Winder, 48.

Post-mortem examinations were due to take place and authorities prepared files for the coroner.

Glastonbury started on Wednesday last week and finished on Sunday night with a farewell set by Elton John on the Pyramid stage that was the most-watched performance in the festival’s history.

The three-hour show was watched by 7.3 million viewers across the BBC and claimed nearly 50 per cent of the audience share, according to overnights.tv.

In comparison, these viewership numbers are three times that of the views for Paul McCartney’s show in the same slot last year.

These figures also eclipse the number of people who watched fellow headliners Guns N’ Roses on Saturday night (1 million) and Arctic Monkeys on Friday night (1.5 million).