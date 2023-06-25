Jump to content

Man dies after ‘medical incident’ at Glastonbury Festival

Police say man in 40s died at the old railway line

Lucy Skoulding
Sunday 25 June 2023 17:32
Comments
<p>A man has died at Glastonbury in the early hours of this morning after a ‘medical incident’ </p>

A man has died at Glastonbury in the early hours of this morning after a ‘medical incident’

(AFP via Getty)

A man in his 40s has died at Glastonbury after a “medical incident” on the festival site in the early hours of the morning.

Police said the man died on a footpath known as the old railway line on the Worthy Farm festival site in Somerset.

His death isn’t being treated as suspicious but police will be carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

The man has not been identified at this stage, but he was a man in his 40s. His family have informed of his death.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “Shortly before 4am today emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival.

“Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

On Sunday morning, the police force said it had reported 107 crimes or crime-related incidents and made 33 arrests at the festival so far.

Police officers at Glastonbury Festival as a man in his 40s is found dead there (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

There have been 24 thefts, 19 drug offences and 17 instances of violence against a person, as well as five sexual assaults, three offences for the possession of an offensive weapon.

The force also reported one public order offence, one fraud and one burglary.

The crime numbers include occurances on the site and from roads and car parks around its perimeter.

Temperatures have skyrocketed over this year’s Glastonbury weekend (Ben Birchall/PA)

(PA Wire)

It’s uncommon for people to die at Glastonbury, although it does happen on rare occasions.

In 2019, a 60-year-old man was found dead in his tent at the festival, but his death was not suspicious.

Glastonbury stretches over an area that’s equivalent to around 500 football pitches and it’s the biggest annual festival in the UK. More than 200,000 people headed to Worthy Farm for this year’s festival.

