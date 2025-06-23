Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Music fans are being urged to exercise extreme caution when purchasing last-minute tickets online, as new figures reveal a staggering £1.6 million was lost to concert ticket fraud last year.

The warning comes as eagerly anticipated events, including Glastonbury and potential Oasis reunion tours, drive a surge in demand, leaving fans vulnerable to scams.

Data released by Action Fraud, via the Home Office, shows that the £1.6 million lost in 2024 more than doubled the total recorded the previous year.

Approximately 3,700 gig ticket fraud reports were made to Action Fraud over the past year, with nearly half of these incidents stemming from offers made on social media platforms.

The figures indicate that individuals in their 20s were disproportionately affected, accounting for more than a quarter (27 per cent) of all victims of ticket fraud last year.

The government has issued this warning as part of its broader crackdown on scammers and online fraud.

Ahead of a busy summer of gigs and festivals, officials are advising the public to follow the guidance of the "Stop! Think Fraud" campaign to protect themselves from falling victim to these scams.

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson said: “While millions of Britons are getting ready to attend concerts this summer, the scammers are getting ready to exploit the desperate search for tickets, posting fake messages on social media sites offering to resell tickets they can’t use or making last-minute offers from fake ticket companies.

“That is why our campaign is called Stop! Think Fraud, so no matter how real a deal looks, we all need to take a moment to think: am I being ripped off? So, let’s all stay cautious, stay alert and stay protected from fraud. Don’t let the scammers ruin your summer.”

Tor Garnett, commander for cyber and economic crime at City of London Police, said: “People go to gigs for that ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience – especially at sold-out concerts and festivals, where the atmosphere is unmatched.

“But the excitement can vanish in an instant when fans discover their tickets are fake or they’ve been scammed through social media or resale sites. The loss isn’t just financial – it’s deeply emotional, turning anticipation into heartbreak.

“Key signs of ticket fraud include unsolicited messages with ticket offers and deals, or requests for payment via bank transfer.”

Mike Andrews, national co-ordinator for the National Trading Standards e-crime team, said: “Every summer, music fans desperate to see their favourite artists at festivals or stadium tours are left distraught and considerably out of pocket at the turnstiles as they discover the tickets they bought in good faith are in fact part of a fraudulent scam.

“Recent National Trading Standards prosecutions have led to serious jail time for ticket touts, which should send a message to all those who choose to engage in fraud that there are severe consequences.”

open image in gallery Concerns were raised about the cost of tickets for the Oasis reunion tour and the buying process (PA) ( PA Wire )

Founder of face-value ticket resale platform Twickets Richard Davies said: “We’ve seen first-hand how fraudsters attempt to exploit high-demand tours.

“In recent weeks alone, we’ve had to warn fans about multiple fake Twickets accounts and websites set up to trick Oasis fans into handing over money for non-existent tickets.”

Andrew Parsons, managing director of Ticketmaster UK, said: “The safest way to buy tickets is always through official channels – if you’re unsure who that is, check the artist’s official website as they’ll always list legitimate sellers. A lot of fake tickets we see on the gates over summer are bought on social media.

“We hate having to turn fans away, so always avoid buying tickets from unofficial platforms or individuals, even if they seem genuine.”

Here are some tips from the campaign for buying tickets safely:

1. If you are offered tickets for something in high demand, do not let fomo (fear of missing out) rush your decision. Take a moment to stop, think, and check if the offer is genuine.

2. Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office or an official ticketing website.

3. Do not move away from an official payment platform to make a direct payment via bank transfer or virtual currency. Use the website’s recommended payment methods to stay protected.