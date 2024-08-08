Support truly

Theatregoers were forced to evacuate Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on Wednesday night after what is thought to be a firework plummeted into the audience.

A performance of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra was ground to an abrupt halt as the play reached its finale after the misguided firework narrowly missed audience members after landing in the standing section of the theatre.

It is believed the red firework may have been a part of a nearby display by football fans celebrating the anniversary of an Algerian football club. Footage shared on social media showed a dramatic display on nearby Millennium Bridge at a similar time.

Audience member Mark Johnson described the confusion inside the theatre as smoke and a bright red light filled the sky.

“It was really confusing. It felt like it was near the end of the performance when we saw bright red lights in the sky,” the Tooting resident told the MailOnline. “Most of the audience looked up and we saw fireworks and there was a general sense of confusion. Even the actors and actresses looked up.”

A firework display lit up the sky on Millennium Bridge on Wednesday night ( @charlienewman/X )

Audience members were swiftly directed to the basement as messages reading “Unfortunately it is necessary to end the performance. Please exit the theatre following direction from our stewarding team”, were displayed on theatre screens.

Mr Johnson said it was a “miracle” no one was hurt as they were promised refunds as the performance was culled.

The wayward firework reportedly landed in the standing section of the theatre

Shakespeare’s Globe said they are continuing to “gather facts regarding exactly what happened” after they were forced to lock down the theatre.

A spokesperson said: “At 10pm on Wednesday 7 August, fireworks and flares were set off from Millenium Bridge. The Globe building was immediately locked down, and the audience and company were invacuated and held until 10.50pm when the Police gave notice that it was safe to leave. All audiences, company members, and staff were evacuated and got home safely.

“We are continuing to gather the facts regarding exactly what happened. The Globe Box Office will be in contact with all audience members who attended last night’s performance. As a major visitor destination in London, we have emergency measures in place.

“These protocols were followed in a calm and considered manner, and we would like to thank all our audience members, company members, staff, and volunteers for supporting us last night for a safe response to the situation.”

The display has been linked to celebrations for the birthday of Algerian football team Mouloudia Club d’Alger, which was founded on August 7, 1921. Other pyrotechnic displays were also seen in the Algerian capital Algiers and in Dublin

People took to social media to share their confusion about the display on the iconic bridge which stands next to the Globe.

“Waiting for my train at embankment and a ton of these fireworks started going off by the millennium bridge? does anybody know what that’s about?” one wrote on X/Twitter.

Another asked: “Fireworks in central London. What is going on???”

The display could be seen across London, with one saying he could see the fireworks in Croydon. He wrote: “I’m glad someone else saw this. I live all the way over in Croydon and saw 10 or 12 red flares all shoot into the air at the same time nearby the Shard. Thought I was seeing things.”

The Independent has contacted Shakespeare’s Globe for a comment.