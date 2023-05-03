Pub at centre of golli*** racism row closes after Heineken and Carlsberg boycott

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pub at the centre of a golli*** racism row has been forced to close after two major drinks brands told it to stop serving their lager.

Essex Police officers seized 15 of the offensive dolls from behind the bar at the White Hart Inn in Gray’s last month. The dolls, which are based on 18th-century minstrels and are regarded as racist caricatures, are now part of an investigation into an alleged hate crime.

But defiant landlady Benice Ryley put her remaining collection back on display and added a sign on the pub door saying: “We have golly dolls displayed inside on our shelves. If you feel offended. Please do not enter.”

Days later the pub was vandalised with windows damaged and paint daubed on the door. The row also promoted the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) to remove the pub from its Good Beer Guide and suppliers to boycott it.

Now, Ms Ryley and her husband Chris are reported to have decided to retire due to the backlash, with the pub closing on Tuesday 2 May.

In an interview with Thurrock Nub News, Ms Ryley said she had “had enough” of the opposition from the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and its suppliers.

She explained that the collection of 30 dolls was donated by a late aunt and customers, and had been on display in the White Hart Inn for nearly 10 years.

The White Hart Inn in Gray’s came under fire for refusing to remove golli*** dolls from its bar area (PA)

“I’m angry, annoyed and upset, if the police had left it alone we wouldn’t have been in this situation and we would have plodded along. But the police have ruined it,” she told the news site.

In a statement, a Heineken UK spokesperson said: “After being made aware of the abhorrent display feature in the White Hart Inn, we advised the pub owners that we want nothing more to do with them. “They go against everything we stand for. We believe pubs should be places of inclusivity and respect for all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, or gender.

“We have made it clear that we want all Heineken UK brands removed, and there will be no further contact with the pub from Heineken UK.”

The BBC also reports that Carlsberg has told the pub management to stop selling its product. The Independent has contacted the company for comment.

Admiral Taverns, the company which owns the pub building, said: “The licensees have made us aware of their decision to leave the pub. We will be looking to reopen the pub under the management of new licensees.”

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “At this stage our investigation is still ongoing.”