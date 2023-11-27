Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A consultation on toughening sentencing for domestic abusers who kill their partners has been launched by the lord chancellor today.

The public conversation on reforming punishment for killers comes after a series of high-profile domestic murders and concerns from the domestic abuse commissioner about how these were handled by the justice system.

If a killer used a weapon at the scene, they could receive up to ten years less time in prison than if they had carried one there.

However, campaigners say in the case of domestic abuse killings, these are usually found in the home.

Currently, when a knife or other weapon is carried to the murder scene with intent, the starting point is 25 years, however, where it is already at the scene a reduced 15-year starting point normally applies.

Campaigners on this issue include Carole Gould and Julie Devey, whose daughters Ellie Gould and Poppy Devey Waterhouse were killed by their former partners using knives found in the home.

Ellie Gould was only 17 years old when she was killed by Thomas Griffiths in her home. Her mother Carole Gould is campaigning for a 25-year starting point for sentencing (PA)

According to the Ministry of Justice, every year, around 90 people – overwhelmingly women – are killed by their current or ex-partner, with most murders taking place in the home. Where a weapon is used, often a kitchen knife, it is normally already at the scene.

The consultation will also look at raising the starting points for killings with a history of coercive and controlling abuse.

Justice secretary and lord chancellor, Alex Chalk, said it was the latest step in the government’s plan to tackle domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

Poppy Devey Waterhouse was killed by an ex-partner in the flat she had shared with him (PA)

Mr Chalk said: “It is shocking that around one in four murders are committed by a current or former partner, or relative.

‌“This government has already gone further than ever to protect women and girls, with tough new protection orders, plus laws to ensure abusers and killers spend longer behind bars.

‌“To make sure sentencing policy is meeting the threat, it is right to review this complex landscape so that the scourge of violence against women is tackled as coherently and effectively as possible.”

Alex Chalk said the consultation was part of a move to 'tackle the scourge of violence against women and girls’ (Getty)

Justice minister, Gareth Bacon, said: “For some evil people, murder is the brutal final act of a controlling and coercive relationship with their partner.

“It is only right we look at whether the sentences for these types of killings reflect this sustained and unacceptable abuse.

‌“This consultation builds on the action we are taking to clamp down on domestic homicide, by introducing new laws to punish abusers with longer jail terms, and better protect victims.”

The MoJ says that the consultation comes in response to Clare Wade’s landmark independent review of sentencing in cases of domestic homicide. The MoJ said they have introduced a raft of measures to ensure sentences reflect the seriousness of the crime.