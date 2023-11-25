Women in Italy don’t feel safe – and now they are showing their anger

As women are taking to the streets across Europe on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a new chant is rising up from the Italian demonstrations: “burn everything down”.

This is the message launched by the sister of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old biomedical engineering student who was found dead on 18 November.

Giulia went missing after having dinner with her ex-boyfriend at a local McDonald’s in the Venice province. After a week of frantic searches, her body was discovered near a lake.