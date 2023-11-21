The murder of a 22-year-old woman in Italy and the arrest of her ex-boyfriend have sparked a series of protests across Italy, including at the university she was attending.

Giulia Cecchettin was found dead near a lake on Saturday 19 November with multiple stab wounds.

She had been missing for a week after going out with her former partner, who was later arrested in Germany and is awaiting extradition.

Students organised one minute of noise to pay tribute to Giulia at the University of Padua on 20 November.

Daniela Mapelli, president of the university, has reached out to the parents to grant the 22-year-old an honorary degree, as she was supposed to be graduating in Engineering a few days after her disappearance.