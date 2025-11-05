Ed Sheeran welcomes school curriculum changes to boost study of music

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Sheeran has welcomed the Government’s proposed changes to the music curriculum and the scrapping of “outdated systems” that stop children studying music.

The singer said the changes will give young people “the hope and the opportunity to study music”.

The Government on Wednesday unveiled its response to the curriculum and assessment review it commissioned last year. It confirmed it would accept the review’s recommendation to scrap the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) performance measure introduced by former Tory education secretary Michael Gove.

The review, led by education expert Professor Becky Francis, concluded the EBacc had limited access to and time available for arts subjects.

Sheeran, along with several other musicians, had written to the Prime Minister in March warning there has been a 21% decrease in music provision in state schools, and calling for the EBacc to be removed and the music curriculum to be more diverse.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: “With the help of the letter and everyone who signed it, I’m happy to say that one of the key points we raised has been recognised by the Government today, marking the first change to the music curriculum in over 10 years.

“This involves diversifying the music genres taught in schools and removing outdated systems that stop kids from studying music and the arts as part of their school day.

“These changes give young people hope and the opportunity to study music.”

Announcing the Government’s changes to the curriculum in the House of Commons, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the current structure of accountability measures for schools “holds us back on subjects that strengthen our economy and our society, and too often it restricts choice, turning children away from subjects like drama, art and design, and music.

“Our creative industries are a source of such national pride, but as Ed Sheeran has said so powerfully, we can’t continue to lead on the world stage without a broad base in our schools at home.

“The arts should be for all, not just a lucky few, and we’ll revitalise arts education, putting it back at the heart of a rich and broad curriculum.”

The review’s final report said the proportion of students taking GCSE music has declined in recent years, and in 2024/25, 61% of schools with the highest proportion of disadvantaged students had no students entering GCSE music.

It recommended the Government explores ways to optimise how it invests in music to support teaching of musical instruments and reading of music to ensure equal access to the subject.

It added content in several subjects should be updated to reflect a broader range of perspectives and experience, including music.

Sheeran added: “Without the encouragement I received in school, especially from my music teacher, I wouldn’t be a musician today, and I know so many of my peers feel the same. My music education went beyond learning and playing.”

In its response, the Government said it will reform the programme of study in music, clarifying its purpose, aims and content to ensure all pupils develop a strong foundation in technical, constructive and expressive musical understanding – including reading music.

The Government will publish a revised curriculum in 2027 for first teaching in 2028. GCSEs will be updated for first teaching in 2029.