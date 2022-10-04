What do government’s tax changes mean for me?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The government has abandoned its plan to axe the 45p tax rate for top earners, after facing huge pressure over the controversial inclusion of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The chancellor and prime minister Liz Truss have repeatedly defended the plan since Mr Kwarteng announced the series of tax cuts and changes on 23 September, despite it sparking market turmoil and contributing to a Labour lead in the polls.

But just how will the government’s tax changes affect you?

Income tax 45 per cent rate

In his initial budget, the chancellor announced that the 45 per cent income tax rate for those earning over £150,000 would be scrapped from April 2023.

The move would have meant a tax cut for the 660,000 people and would have favoured those on the highest incomes.

However, Mr Kwarteng has since confirmed the cut will not go ahead after backlash from Tory MPs.

According to the Treasury, the policy would cost around £2.2bn in 2025-26 and £2.1bn the following year.

Income tax basic rate

The basic rate of income tax will be cut from 20 per cent to 19 per cent next April, a year earlier than planned.

The government said the move, which is expected to cost just over £5bn in the first year, would “mean 31 million people will be better off by an average of £170 per year” in 2023-24.

Only income taxpayers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be affected by the new rate.

National insurance

The 1.25 percentage point increase, introduced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak in April this year, will be reversed from 6 November.

The basic-rate taxpayer will save an average of about £14 a month as a result. However, the change will not provide any assistance to those on the lowest incomes, as those earning less than £12,570 a year do not pay national insurance.

For someone earning £20,000, they can expect to save £93 a year, while someone on £30,000 will save roughly £218. Workers on a salary of £40,000 will save £343, while a salary of £60,000 will see savings of £593, and £1,093 for someone on £100,000.

Stamp duty

The chancellor cut stamp duty in his mini budget, raising the price at which it starts to be payable from £125,000 to £250,000.

200,000 buyers will be eligible for not paying stamp duty (PA)

For first-time buyers, there is a special rate that raised their threshold from £300,000 to £425,000.

Stamp duty is only applied to properties bought in England and Northern Ireland.

The cut will mean more than 200,000 buyers won’t pay stamp duty, with the changes costing the government about £1.5bn a year in lost tax revenue.

Corporation tax

The scheduled rise in Corporation tax – paid by companies on their profits – has been cut.

The tax was increased by Mr Sunak from 19 per cent to 25 per cent from April 2023 for companies making more than £250,000 profit.

Increased by Rishi Sunak last year, Corporation Tax cuts will help economy growth (PA Wire)

For businesses who make profits of £50,000 or less, Corporation Tax was to remain at 19 per cent and would increase to 25 per cent when the company was making between £50,000 to £250,000.

The government has now cancelled the planned increase, with the rate remaining at 19 per cent for all firms regardless of profits.

The government hopes the cut will help grow the economy and raise living standards.

Changes to IR35

From April, the IR35 reform will be repealed, changing the rules on off-payroll working.

The reform, introduced in 2017 for the public sector and in 2021 for the private sector, made it so that businesses were responsible for determining how independent contractors they had hired should be taxed.

The policy change means that workers themselves are now responsible for determining their employment status and paying the correct amount of tax and national insurance contributions.

As of July this year, there are 4.29 million self-employed workers in the UK, however, it is unclear how many of them will be affected by the change.