Jeremy Hunt news – live: Chancellor scraps ‘virtually all’ tax cuts in Truss Budget
Early market reaction to Hunt statement positive as pound strengthens and bonds rally
Joe Biden calls Liz Truss’s mini-Budget ‘a mistake’
Jeremy Hunt has scrapped most of the measures set out in the mini-Budget, including the planned cut to income tax.
In an emergency statement this morning, he said: “We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.
“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates.”
The chancellor also announced that Liz Truss’s s promise to support Britons by controlling the price of energy bills for two years will now only last until April.
The new chancellor said the government would review the cap on the price of energy unit to keep annual household bills at no more than £2,500.
Following his statement, the chancellor will address the Commons this afternoon at 3.30pm.
More ‘difficult decisions’ still to come, chancellor warns
The chancellor confirmed this morning that government spending in “some areas” will be cut as more ‘difficult decisions’ are still to come.
Jeremy Hunt said: “There will be more difficult decisions, I’m afraid, on both tax and spending as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term.
“All departments will need to redouble their efforts to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut.
“But as I promised at the weekend, our priority in making the difficult decisions that lie ahead will always be the most vulnerable and I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long-term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth.”
Pound strengthens and bonds rally after Jeremy Hunt takes axe to Liz Truss budget
The pound has strengthened and UK government bonds have rallied further as Jeremy Hunt announced plans to reverse key policies in the former chancellor’s mini budget.
Sterling rebounded by more than 1.2 per cent to 1.139 against the US dollar shortly after Mr Hunt gave his emergency statement to calm the financial markets.
Yields on 30-year government bonds, or gilts, eased back further by around 10 per cent, as the new chancellor set out plans to shave off billions of government debt.
Green MP says chancellor’s statement is ‘punch in the stomach for millions'
Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavillion, has said the chancellor’s statement is a “punch in the stomach for millions”.
It comes as Jeremy Hunt announced he will scrap most of the measures set out in the mini-Budget, including the planned cut to income tax.
She tweeted: “This economic statement from Jeremy Hunt is a punch in the stomach for millions - with devastating public service cuts to come. This mess is entirely of the Govt’s own making - yet they’re refusing to take any responsibility.”
Government considers cutting support on energy bills after April 2023, says Jeremy Hunt
Liz Truss’s promise to support Britons by controlling the price of energy bills for two years will now only last until April, Jeremy Hunt has announced.
The new chancellor said the government would review the cap on the price of energy unit to keep annual household bills at no more than £2,500.
Energy bill support could be cut after April 2023, says Jeremy Hunt
Government will now review Liz Truss’s promise to cap prices for two years
Chancellor is ‘blind’ to the cost of living crisis, Jeremy Corbyn says
Jeremy Corbyn said the chancellor is “blind” to the “scale” of the UK’s cost of living crisis, following his medium-term fiscal plan in which he announced additional public spending cuts.
Mr Corbyn tweeted: “By announcing another wave of public spending cuts, Jeremy Hunt is not just blind to the scale of the cost-of-living crisis. He is blind to the very economic policy that created it. For 12 years, austerity stole wealth from the 99% and gave it to the 1%. We want it back.”
Energy bills help will only last until April, chancellor says
Help with energy bills for all households will only last until April, with Jeremy Hunt announcing a review to look at a “new approach” to target support at those worst off after that.
The chancellor added that the government’s priority in moving foward is helping those who are “most vulnerable”.
Jeremy Hunt reverses income tax break for millions in latest U-turn on Truss’s mini-Budget
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has reversed the 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax announced by Kwasi Kwarteng last month, in the latest major U-turn on Liz Truss’s mini-Budget package.
Hunt reverses income tax break for millions in latest U-turn on Truss’s mini-Budget
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has reversed the 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax announced by Kwasi Kwarteng last month, in the latest major U-turn on Liz Truss’s mini-Budget package.
Chancellor announces government’s medium-term budget
The chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced the Government will scrap plans to reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% in April next year, a move that had been forecast would cost the Exchequer almost £5.3 billion in 2023-24.
Nadine Dorries says there is ‘no unity candidate'
Nadine Dorries has said there is “no unity candidate” as rumours grow that Liz Truss could be removed in the coming days to weeks.
The former secretary of state tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support. Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public - a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson The choices are simple - back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”
Ms Dorries earlier tweeted that plots to oust the prime minister were “disgraceful” and “destablising” the economy and the UK’s reputation.
Who might replace Liz Truss if she is replaced as PM?
Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership after the disastrous mini-Budget caused market turmoil and a spectacular crash in Tory polls numbers.
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in the process completely reversing the PM’s economic strategy, announcing further U-turns on tax cuts and a plan for spending cuts today.
But furious Tory MPs are already plotting to replace Ms Truss “within days”, if backbenchers can agree to coalesce around a single candidate – and the 1922 Committee can be persuaded to change its “grace period” rules.
The Independent sets out at the most likely contenders to be the PM, if Ms Truss loses a no-confidence vote or is persuaded by a delegation of grandees she must stand down.
Who might replace Liz Truss if she is replaced as PM?
Some MPs hoping PM can be replaced ‘within days’ – as talks on ‘coronation’ replacement continue
