Shapps to silence ‘unnecessary’ train announcements in ‘bonfire of the banalities’

Government ministers have promised to tackle an issue they say is annoying millions of rail passengers by reviewing and removing repetitive and unnecessary on-board announcements.

The Department for Transport will work with train operating companies and passenger accessibility groups to ensure important safety messages remain while removing “Tannoy spam”.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “I’m calling for a bonfire of the banalities to bring down the number of announcements passengers are forced to sit through and make their journey that little bit more peaceful.”

Working with the Rail Delivery Group, passenger groups such as Transport Focus, and train operators, the DfT will decide how most announcements can be cut or reduced, while keeping vital safety messaging to ensure train travel is accessible for all.

Announcements set to be cut include self-evident instructions – such as having tickets ready and keeping volume levels low – and new limits on the maximum frequency of messaging will also be put in place.

Mr Shapps said: “Train passengers are all too often plagued by an endless torrent of repeated and unnecessary announcements.”

He last year launched a Plan for Rail which aims to improve the comfort and enjoyment of train travel, modernise customer service and provide passengers with better communication and a more personalised service.

However, a government rail review published in October set out plans to dump or downgrade key projects, including two new rail lines across the north of England. The government was accused of a “betrayal” as it broke a manifesto pledge to build the HS3 line, between Manchester and Leeds, and the eastern leg of HS2, serving the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Passengers will welcome a review intended to cut out unnecessary announcements. Transport Focus looks forward to helping with the review so passengers get the information they want, including those with additional accessibility needs.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We know people want the most relevant and timely messages on their journeys and to help with this, train operators are continuing their work to improve customer information, including cutting unnecessary onboard announcements.

"We’re also going further by asking customers what they want to know and using their responses to plan more useful and consistent announcements across the network, helping people have a better experience travelling by train.”