Company offers to pay someone to watch The Great British Bake Off and eat cakes

Cake lovers and Bake-Off fans, now is your time to shine.

Want to get paid to eat cake and watch one of the nation’s most loved baking shows? Well, now it seems you can.

A company is looking to hire someone to watch season 14 of The Great British Bake Off and eat the baked goods displayed on the ever-popular programme.

Great British Bake Off fans should take note (BBC)

The Big House Experience, a family-run home rental company based in the United Kingdom, is offering a £400 salary and an extra £100 for ingredients - to the person who will be chosen to participate in this unique experience.

“We are looking to hire one lucky applicant to carry out a taste test whilst cosying up to the latest GBBO series,”a statement from the company said.

The prime candidate for the role is someone who “will not miss an episode of GBBO” and someone who also has a “refined palette”.

The job description also states that the person is required to taste and rate each baked good and report back their findings.

“So, if you are a certified fan of Great British Bake Off and you know your Victoria Sponges from a lemon drizzle - then this could be the dream job made just for you,” the company notes in a statement.

The cakes and baked goods that will be made and tasted by the chosen participant are Victoriacponge, Scones, Welsh cakes, shortbread, pasties, crumpets, sticky toffee pudding, Eccles cakes, bakewell tart, Chelsea bun, sausage rolls and pork pies.

Cakes like his could be yours for the eating (BBC)

As for the job requirements, candidates must have access to a TV or a device where they can stream the show, must be able to get themselves to the shops to purchase the baked goods/ingredients to make the treats, must have a sweet tooth and of course an “obsession with all things quintessentially British.”

Applications for this experience close on 25 September 2023 and any submissions beyond the given date will not be considered for the role, the company says on its website.

“From Cartmel’s creation of the sticky toffee pudding to an iconic Cornish pasty from Cornwall, Britain is home to so many baked treats.

“However, to officially declare which one is the best, we are looking to hire one lucky applicant to carry out a taste test whilst cosying up to the latest GBBO series,” Big House Experience director and founder Gareth Allen adds.

If you’re eager to apply, find out more on the company’s website.